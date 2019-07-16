Excelsior Energizes Gunnison Copper Project

Excelsior Mining announced Tuesday that electrical power upgrades had been completed at the Gunnison copper project in Arizona, in turn allowing for each part of the project to be energized.









Excelsior Mining (TSX:MIN,OTCQX:EXMGF) announced Tuesday (July 16) that electrical power upgrades had been completed at the Gunnison copper project in Arizona, in turn allowing for each part of the project to be energized.

According to the company, this milestone keeps Excelsior on-track to see first copper production in Q4 2019.

As stated in the press release:

The power transmission line to the production wellfield is now ready to be energized. The new 69k/volt transmission line has been successfully linked over the I-10 freeway; thereby connecting the production wellfield to the newly relocated and upgraded substation at the Johnson Camp Mine. At the new substation, power will be transformed for distribution throughout the processing plant. Additionally, the company has also completed new power transmission lines with pole transformers for the hydraulic control wells and to the evaporation pond.

Stephen Twyerould, Excelsior President & CEO, commented:

“Connecting power to the production wellfield is another critical step forward for the Gunnison copper project. This key component has been completed on-time and on-budget as per our construction schedule. We look forward to decades of efficient power usage as we move closer to unlocking the robust economics of Arizona’s next new copper producer.”

