Excelsior Completes Pump Tests at Gunnison

Excelsior Mining (TSX:MIN,OTCQX:EXMGF) has successfully completed four wellfield pump tests at the Gunnison copper project in Arizona.

As stated in the press release:

Excelsior’s pump tests were conducted using a total of 34 wells for each test, and all results received to date are consistent with the company’s hydraulic model. These tests consist of drawdown from a central production well, followed by the measurement of the response to this drawdown as seen in the surrounding wells. Information gathered from these pump tests will be used to further optimize production flow rates.

Copper mineralization at Excelsior’s North Star deposit exists on the surfaces of naturally broken host rock that forms fractured veins cutting through the entire geological system. These veins create an interconnected network that makes the entire deposit permeable. During production, Excelsior will use diluted acid to extract the copper from these fracture veins using the deposits natural permeability to transport fluids. Hydraulic conductivity is crucial to the in-situ mining process, and Excelsior’s pre-production pump tests have reconfirmed that the conditions at Gunnison are ideal for in-situ copper extraction.