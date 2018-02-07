Endeavour Silver Updates Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates for its Operating Mines and Development Projects and Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for New Parral Properties

Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) reports updated NI 43-101 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for its three operating mines and two development projects and an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for its new Parral Properties, all in Mexico.

Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour, stated:

“We enjoyed solid development and exploration success in 2017, more than replacing our Mineral Reserves and growing our silver Mineral Resources. We also published a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) for Terronera, a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for El Compas, and an initial silver Mineral Resource Estimate for the new Parral Properties.

The substantial growth of our Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources is a testament to our exploration and acquisition teams. We now have a strong pipeline of exploration and development projects to drive our next phase of organic growth.”