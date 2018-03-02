Drilling Begins at Copper Lake Resources’ Marshall Lake Property

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:CPL) has announced that drilling has begun at its Marshall Lake Cu-Zn-Ag-Au property. The drilling program aims to test the three VTEM conductors which were uncovered in a compilation of work on the property over a three year period.

Terry MacDonald, CEO of Copper Lake commented:

“We are excited to get underway. This minimum 2,000 metre drilling program will test primary targets derived from detailed compilation and reinterpretation of a significant volume of historic work on the property dating back to 1954. Despite its long history, numerous showings and historic resource estimates, the previous fragmented land position has only recently been consolidated. Results of the compilation effort allow us to look at the bigger picture and establish priorities based on a new geological model.”

Click here to read the full text release.