Desert Gold Completes Drill Program at its Segala West Permit in Western Mali

Desert Gold Ventures (“Desert Gold” or “the Company”)(TSX.V: DAU, FF: QXR2, OTC: DAUGF) is pleased to announce that it has concluded its previously announced drill program at Segala West. This program is a first step to further testing of the numerous mineralized structures and significant gold-in-soil anomalies that lie on the property.

About Segala West



The Segala West permit is surrounded by several large gold mines including Randgold’s Loulo-Gounkoto mine complex to the west with ore reserves of 32 Mt average at 4.6 g.t for 3.7 million oz Au in the Proven and Probably category.

Adjacent to the south-east are Endeavour Mining’s Tabakoto and Segala mines which hosts ~3 million oz Au (18.5 Mt at 3.5 g/t for 1.8 million oz au measured and indicated, 9 Mt at 3.6 g/t for 1 million oz Au inferred and 6.4 Mt at 3.5 g/t for 0.7 million oz au proven and probable) with its Kofi prospect to the north.