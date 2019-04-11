Coro Provides Drill Results from Marimaca Project

Coro Mining (TSX:COP) has provided drill hole updates from its Marimaca project in Chile’s Antofagasta region.

As stated in the press release:

An additional and final batch of 15 RC holes for 3,170 metres has been completed at the Atómica section of Marimaca, bringing the total to 79 holes for 18,270 metres. The results confirm both the south and southwest extension of the mineralization and the prominent north-south oriented feeder type structures extending north into the Atahualpa section.

Highlights from the press release are as follows:

Results from the additional drilling to confirm the south-southwest extension of mineralization include: Hole LAR-70

From 70 to 84 metres, 14 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 1.12 percent total copper.

Hole LAR-71

From 6 to 38 metres, 32 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.60 percent total copper.

Results from the additional drilling to confirm the north-south feeder type structures include: Hole LAR-79

From 52 to 104 metres, 52 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.61 percent total copper, including from 52 to 72 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.95 percent total copper.

Hole LAR-82

From 122 to 134 metres, 12 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.90 percent total copper.

Hole LAR-84

From 2 to 40 metres, 38 metres of copper oxide and mixed mineralization averaging 0.58 percent total copper.

