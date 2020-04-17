Canadian Palladium Continues to Intersect Excellent Palladium Grades at East Bull

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE:BULL) is pleased to announce the analytical sample complete results for diamond drill holes EB-20-01 to EB-20-06 and the partial results of EB-20-07 on it’s East Bull Palladium Property.









Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE:BULL) (OTCQB:DCNNF) (FSE:DCR1) (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the analytical sample complete results for diamond drill holes EB-20-01 to EB-20-06 and the partial results of EB-20-07 on it’s East Bull Palladium Property, 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario. The company has completed 10 diamond drill holes (1841 metres) prior to shutting down with the Covid-19 pandemic. All 10 holes have been sampled and the samples have been delivered to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario.

Diamond Drill Statistics (NAD 83)

The diamond drilling to date has focused on the east end of the Valhalla Zone testing the Palladium zone to determine if there are structural controls and continuity downdip and along strike within the inferred resource (See Press Release July 3, 2019). Previous work had indicated a relationship of chalcopyrite and Palladium values, with the results returned to date there seems to be Palladium values in some cases that are not related to visible chalcopyrite. When the program recommences additional sampling and analysis will be completed to assess this possibility. The initial three holes of the 2020 diamond drill program evaluated a strike length of ~50 metres testing 50 to 75 metres below surface.

Significant Diamond Drill Intercepts

Individual Intercepts of EB-20-01 to EB-20-07

Note: 1000 ppb equals 1 gram/ton

Individual demarked samples were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to Activation Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025 Certified) in Ancaster Ontario. Duplicates and standards were introduced to the sample stream as illustrated. Each sample was analysed using the Activation Laboratories codes RX1, 1C-OES 50 g (Au, Pt, Pd); 1F2 Total Digestion ICP.

Intercept widths are core width there is insufficient 2020 drilling to determine true width.

Canadian Palladium intends to analyse significant Palladium zones for rhodium.

The diamond drill program will recommence once the geological staff and diamond drillers determine the risk of the Covid-19 pandemic has abated.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Wayne Tisdale commented, “I am excited by the results we have received from the first holes. Our geological team is gathering excellent information from present diamond drilling and we look forward to the results of the aggressive diamond drill program.”

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

