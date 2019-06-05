Camino Uncovers New Copper Zone at Chapitos

Camino Minerals (TSXV:COR,OTCQB:CAMZF) has found a new area of copper mineralization at its Chapitos copper-gold project in southern Peru.









As stated in the press release:

The newly discovered Largo Zone is situated in the northeast corner of the large 22,000-hectare Chapitos property. Reconnaissance exploration work identified a significant zone of widespread, malachite stained andesites, from which 27 rock-chip samples were collected. Although selective in nature, the rock samples collectively averaged 1.55 percent copper with individual samples up to 6.44 percent copper, defining a 2.8 kilometer by 1.8 kilometer mineralized zone that remains open in all directions. Camino will continue to evaluate this new discovery as part of the 2019 exploration program that will include detailed mapping, chip/channel and trench sampling, and geophysics in conjunction with work already planned for the recently discovered Lidia copper-gold zone. The discovery of these two new zones outside of the main Diva and Atajo Trends show the strong discovery potential of the Chapitos copper-gold project.

John Williamson, Camino CEO, commented:

“Our methodical and systematic approach to exploration on the Chapitos project has been very rewarding and has resulted in the discovery of another new zone of completely unrecognized mineralization. Planning is already underway to follow-up on these very strong results at the Largo zone”.

