Brixton Begins 2019 Exploration Program at Thorn

Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB,OTCQB:BBBXF) has begun the exploration program at its Thorn project in British Columbia, set to initially consist of 1,000 metres of drilling at Thorn’s Oban zone to test for porphyry copper mineralization.

Gary R. Thompson, Brixton Metals Chairman and CEO, commented:

“This one, deep hole at Thorn could be a game changer for the project, particularly if we continue to hit copper mineralization at the bottom of the 1000 metre hole. The Thorn project has evolved over the years from the silver discovery in 2011 to the sediment hosted gold-silver discovery at the Outlaw zone in 2014 and now to copper porphyry at the Chivas and Camp Creek targets. The majority of the previous work on the property is within a 60 square kilometre area and many historic copper-gold-molybdenum minfile showings and gossans on the nearly 1000 square kilometre property have yet to be followed up. The discovery rate for mineralization on the Thorn property is high.”