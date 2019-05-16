Balmoral Releases Drill Results from GUC Winter Program

Balmoral Resources has provided drill results from its recent winter program that targeted nickel sulphide mineralization within the Grasset Ultramafic Complex (GUC) in west-central Quebec.









Balmoral Resources (TSX:BAR,OTCQX:BALMF) has provided drill results from its recent winter program that targeted nickel sulphide mineralization within the Grasset Ultramafic Complex (GUC) in west-central Quebec.

As stated in the press release:

Drill hole FAB-19-61, located in the Central GUC area, intersected a broad zone of nickel sulphide mineralization which returned 112.85 metres grading 0.27 percent nickel and 0.013 percent cobalt beginning at <200 metres below surface. This intercept builds on previous results from nearby holes FAB-15-46 (133.03 metres grading 0.25 percent nickel and 0.012 percent cobalt), FAB-15-47 (40.38 metres grading 0.29 percent nickel and 0.036 percent cobalt – terminated in mineralized zone) and FAB-18-54 (120.57 metres grading 0.26 percent nickel and 0.012 percent cobalt), and confirms the presence of a third significant nickel sulphide system within the GUC.

Darin Wagner, Balmoral Resources President and CEO, commented:

“While we remain at the very early stage of evaluating the nickel sulphide endowment of the GUC, to see another system in the Complex exhibiting grade continuity across these kinds of widths in the near surface is very encouraging. Given what we know about the Grasset deposit we are excited by the potential for expansion of what we see in the GUC Central area and bullish on the discovery potential of the large untested areas of the Complex.”

