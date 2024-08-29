Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Laramide's Exploration Drilling at Amphitheatre Intercepts High-Grade Uranium; Points to a Developing Satellite Deposit

Highlights:

  • Drilling at Amphitheatre Prospect returns high-grade uranium intercepts in AMD009
  • Mineralization at Amphitheatre shows a relationship with mafic intrusive units sharing potential genetic similarities with the nearby Westmoreland uranium deposit
  • Significant intersection within AMD009:
    • Broad zone of 11.3m @ 0.23% U 3 O 8
    • Including 4.0m @ 0.52% U 3 O 8 from 38.0m
      • Also including within 1.0m @1.00% U 3 O 8 from 40.0m
  • AMD009 is the first hole to have successfully intersected an apparent feeder mafic dyke system at approximately 190m downhole. This dyke is considered to be a key driver for mineralisation
  • Multiple zones of uranium mineralisation also noted within AMD008
  • Gold mineralisation co-incident with uranium within the system:
    • AMD009 - 2.90 m @ 1.52 g/t Au from 39.10m down dip

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce the first assay results from the 2024 drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

As reported on June 20, 2024 1 , this season's exploration drilling campaign at Westmoreland commenced at the Amphitheatre prospect approximately 16km northeast of the Junnagunna deposit, a deposit which is included in the 2016 PEA study 2 . Assays have been received from the first two holes drilled and include zones of shallow, high-grade uranium mineralisation including 4.0m @ 0.52% U 3 O 8 (and including within 1.0m @ 1.00% U 3 O 8 ) within a broader zone of 11.3m @ 0.23% U 3 O 8.

Furthermore, there is gold mineralisation associated with the system, including 2.90m @1.52 g/t Au from 39.1m (AMD009).

Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said:

"The Westmoreland Uranium Project is a premier high-quality uranium asset with enviable characteristics including shallow depth, good grade, simple metallurgy and growth potential. The high-grade uranium intercepts that are being found at shallow depths at the Amphitheatre prospect, which is still at an early exploration stage, are very promising.  Importantly, the tenor of the grades seen at Amphitheatre highlight the significant prospectivity of the broader district of Westmoreland and supports Laramide's focused attention on proving out the expansion potential towards increasing the mineable resources and improving the economics of a future mine. We look forward to updating investors as more assay results are received over the coming weeks and months."

Amphitheatre Uranium Prospect

The Amphitheatre uranium prospect is located 16km northeast of the Junnagunna uranium deposit and expresses as a strong 400m x 300m airborne radiometric anomaly. The area was subject to historical exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s 3 with Laramide rediscovering its potential in the 2022 and 2023 drill programs.

Drilling in 2024 comprised 5 diamond holes ( 932.7m ), which targeted extensions to uranium mineralisation both laterally and down dip and successfully identified new zones for follow up. Initial composite downhole assay results from AMD009 include 4.0m @ 0.52% U 3 O 8 (including within 1.0m @ 1.00% U 3 O 8 ) within a broader zone of 11.30m @ 0.23% U 3 O 8 from 38m downhole (Table 2).

The Amphitheatre Prospect geology consists of the Cliffdale Volcanics and Westmorland Conglomerate and is predominantly situated within a stratigraphic basal pebble conglomerate (Ptw1). An interpreted north-south trending fault bounds stratigraphy to the east with a massive, medium sandstone and scattered quartz pebbles (Ptw2). Mineralisation is interpreted to be structurally and stratigraphically controlled, displaying an eastern downthrow with no apparent lateral movement (Ptw2 expressing to the east and Ptw1 to the west). Drilling in 2022 and 2023 indicated extensive remobilisation had occurred with secondary mineralisation (observed as carnotite, autunite, torbernite) 4 to the west of the north-south fault, whereas mineralisation to the east of the fault comprises of both primary and secondary mineralisation.

AMD009 intersected high-grade uranium mineralisation predominately observed as disseminated uraninite and torbernite within fracture fill and is variably associated with hematite alteration and silicification. A network of quartz veining with epithermal textures is also noted in zones which have returned substantial Au results.

AMD009 is the first hole to have successfully intersected an apparent feeder mafic dyke system at approximately 190m downhole. This dyke is considered a key driver for mineralisation.

Initial interpretation suggests that mineralisation may continue to the north but under alluvial cover, which obscures any surface radiometric response. Follow up holes to test this region are being planned for the end of the 2024 drilling campaign.

Figure 1 Plan view of Amphitheatre drilling locations with the planned exploration target area to the north (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Table 1: Drill Collar Details








Prospect

Hole ID

GDA_Easting

GDA_Northing

RL (m)

Depth (m)

Grid Azi

Dip

Hole type

Drilling started

Drilling completed

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD008

209879

8074908

93

241.6

90

-60

DD

01/07/2024

09/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD009

209928

8074816

90

202.9

270

-80

DD

10/07/2024

15/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD010

209954

8074725

90

203.4

90

-60

DD

15/07/2024

26/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD011

209958

8074620

99

200.3

90

-60

DD

26/07/2024

02/08/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD012

209928

8074820

90

84.5

90

-55

DD

03/08/2024

05/08/2024

Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8

Hole
number

From

To

Length
(m)

U 3 O 8 ppm

Au g/t

AMD008

29.00

30.00

1.00

148.58

0.01

AMD008

56.00

58.00

2.00

305.41

0.03

AMD008

63.00

64.00

1.00

155.65

0.01

AMD008

70.00

71.00

1.00

298.34

0.04

AMD008

74.00

75.00

1.00

170.98

0.01

AMD008

84.00

85.00

1.00

146.81

0.02

AMD008

96.00

101.00

5.00

142.21

0.01

AMD008

143.00

144.00

1.00

474.04

0.02

AMD008

150.00

160.00

10.00

260.10

0.01

AMD008

165.00

167.00

2.00

124.41

0.01

AMD008

171.00

172.00

1.00

123.82

0.01

AMD008

173.00

174.00

1.00

104.24

0.01

AMD008

232.00

233.00

1.00

116.86

0.01

AMD009

20.00

21.00

1.00

112.02

0.01

AMD009

36.70

48.00

11.30

2274.26

0.46

Including*

38.00

42.00

4.00

5230.49

1.12

Which
included

40.00

41.00

1.00

9960.00

2.10

And*

46.70

48.00

1.30

2334.82

0.05

AMD009

52.00

54.00

2.00

171.43

0.03

AMD009

69.00

71.00

2.00

267.97

0.09

AMD009

137.00

138.00

1.00

106.72

0.01

AMD009

141.00

142.00

1.00

209.90

0.01

*included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 .

Figure 2 E-W Cross Section (8074820N) of Amphitheatre illustrating shallow location of mineralised intercepts. (NB * references historical drilling not validated) (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Figure 3 AMD009 mineralised zone fluorescent under UV light. Core from 39.0m to 43.3m shown. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

The 2024 Westmoreland drilling campaign is continuing with two rigs currently operating at the Junnagunna and Huarabagoo deposits.

Figure 4: Overview Map of Westmoreland and Murphy Project. The Mineral Resource Estimates for Junnagunna, Huarabagoo and Redtree, which are wholly owned by Laramide, are restated in the independent JORC/NI 43-101 Scoping Study on Laramide Resources Ltd.'s Westmoreland Uranium Project completed by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd for issue on April 20, 2016. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

________________________________

5 Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimates include an Indicated Mineral Resource totalling 36.0 million pounds of uranium contained in 18.7 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.089% U 3 O 8 and an Inferred Mineral Resource totalling 15.9 million pounds of uranium contained in 9.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.083% U 3 O 8

6 The May 2009 Mineral Resource Estimates for Westmoreland has been reviewed to ensure compliance with JORC 2012 and is restated as the 2016 Mineral Resource. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed pursuant to Listing Rule 5.23.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Laramide Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/29/c2721.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide ResourcesLAM:CALMRXFUranium Investing
LAM:CA,LMRXF
The Conversation (0)
LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining: Advancing Uranium, and Critical and Base Metals Assets in Australia, Tanzania and Canada


Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Four nuclear reactors in a field.

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium has thrived in recent years, gaining traction in 2020 and 2021 while most of the world was at a standstill due to COVID-19. Prices for the energy fuel have continued to climb since then, sparking optimism for the future.

In 2022, the uranium price began spiking early in the year, reaching US$64.50 per pound in mid-April. This positive trend continued through 2023, when prices rose 87 percent to reach US$90.27 by the end of the year.

Uranium reached its highest level in nearly two decades when values surpassed the US$100 level in February 2024. Since then, prices have contracted, but remain historically high. As of mid-August, values were holding in the US$80.50 range.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Exploration Plans for Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to provide details of its exploration plans for the balance of the year for its now 100% owned Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy to Hold 2024 Q2 Webcast and Teleconference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to attend its 2024 Q2 webcastteleconference on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2024 Q2 operations and results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of cooling tower of nuclear power plant in Wuhan, China.

China Approves 11 Nuclear Reactors in US$31 Billion Green Energy Investment

In a move to boost its nuclear energy capacity, China’s State Council has approved the construction of 11 new nuclear reactors across five provinces, with a total estimated investment of US$31 billion.

Bloomberg reported on Monday (August 19) that the reactors are set to be completed in five years, and will be built across sites in Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Guangxi. China National Nuclear (CNNC) and China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), both state-owned entities, will oversee the majority of these projects.

The reactors are part of China’s broader strategy to double its nuclear energy production by 2035.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

×