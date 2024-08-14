- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Indian Steel Giant JSW to Invest US$120 Million in Australia’s M Resources
JSW Steel will make the acquisition through a subsidiary in an effort to boost its access to coal reserves.
M Resources announced a joint venture with India’s JSW Steel (NSE:JSWSTEEL,BOM:500228) on Tuesday (August 13), saying a JSW Steel subsidiary will take up to a 66.67 percent economic interest in M Res HCC (NSW).
M Res HCC (NSW) holds a 30 percent interest in Golden M NSW, a company that has agreed to purchase South32's (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) Illawarra metallurgical coal assets, located in New South Wales.
JSW Steel will make the acquisition by way subscribing to non-voting Class B shares for an investment of US$120 million. M Resources said it will maintain voting rights and management control of the joint venture.
A further US$50 million investment from JSW Steel to M Res HCC (NSW) is also included in the investment terms.
“M Group is looking forward to completion of the acquisition from South 32 with GEAR, scheduled for September,” said Matthew Latimore, chairman and CEO of M Resources. “We are pleased to partner with JSW, one of the world’s largest steel mills. This partnership will support the investment and help supply India’s growing metallurgical coal demand.”
JSW Steel confirmed the news in a separate announcement, saying that as of Monday (August 12), the company’s board has approved the purchase. It sees the acquisition boosting its ability to source coal.
As part of JSW Steel’s investment, the company will receive a proportionate allocation of metallurgical coal exports.
Latimore affirmed that the acquisition is "unconditional" and is expected to be completed in September, emphasising its strategic importance in supporting investment and meeting market needs.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.