Base Metals Investing News
Sienna Resources has significantly expanded its Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Located in the heart of the Clayton Valley, currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America, this project now consists of 150 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium.

Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE) (FSE:HRJ1) (OTCPink:SNNAF) has significantly expanded its Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Located in the heart of the Clayton Valley, currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America, this project now consists of 150 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium.

The company recently announced the start of its maiden multi-hole drill program on this property.

Jason Gigliotti, President, stated: " We are extremely pleased to expand our acreage substantially on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley. Drilling has commenced and management is very optimistic about what this large Nevada lithium project could mean to the near and long term growth of Sienna Resources Inc. Once again, lithium prices continue to climb and are currently at all-time highs right now. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. February is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months in the Company's history ."

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors' Gigafactory.

Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia. The past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway are both greenstone-hosted gold systems. The Kuusamo platinum group elements project in Finland directly borders Palladium One Mining's LK Project.

In North America, Sienna also has the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit.

The shares are currently trading at $0.115. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.SiennaResources.com , contact Jason Gigliotti, President, at 604-646-6900 or email info@siennaresources.com .

Sienna Resources TSXV:SIE Copper Investing
SIE:CA
Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE,OTC Pink:SNNAF) is an exploration and development company targeting high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. The company owns a trio of properties with exposure to the emerging battery metals market, including the Slättberg Project in Sweden, the Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada and the Marathon North palladium project in Ontario.

Sienna Resources’ Company Highlights:

  • Sienna Resources has acquired the 2,500 acre Marathon North palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.’s (CSE:GENM) Marathon palladium project
  • Sienna Resources is currently formulating a 2020 Drill Program on its Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden
  • During its 2019 Drill Program, Sienna Resources Intersected Significant Platinum/Palladium on its Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden
  • Drill hole SIE-19-002 was drilled to test a strong EM response to the west of drill hole SIE-18-003 in the center of the trend of mineralization. Drill hole SIE-19-002 intersected a PGE rich vein 0.55 meters wide (from 88.0 m to 88.55 m), averaging 0.22% Ni, 1.79% Cu, and 4.15 ppm (4.15 g/t) PGE (4.05 g/t Pt vs 0.095 g/t Pd).  Taking recent metal prices and assuming 100 percent recovery the hole returned 4.66g/t PdEq, 9.03g/t PtEq, 4.44% CuEq, and 1.72% NiEq.
  • Sienna is Partnered with an NYSE Listed Mining Company on the Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden which contains 16 historic mines on the property
  • Drill hole SIE-19-001 intersected bodies of semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization and breccias over a 4.625-meter interval from 168-172.625 meters, with additional masses of sulfide mineralization and breccia that persisted to a depth of 195 meters1.
  • The sulfide mineralization intersected in 19-001 was also associated with and hosted by a swarm of diabase (mafic) dikes, which persisted to the end of the hole at 259.5 meters. The density and thickness of the mafic dikes seen in 19-001 are far greater than seen in other drill holes in the area and in surface exposures.
  • The presence of visible sulfide mineralization distributed over a 27-meter interval in the drill hole2 and the intensity of the dike swarm may suggest that Sienna is tapping into a “feeder zone” for the system

[1] True width estimated at 55 – 65 percent of interval
[2] True width unknown, estimated at 55 – 60 percent of interval

Sienna Resources’ Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project

Slättberg is located 25 kilometers northwest of Falun, Sweden. Slättberg is a historic mining camp hosting platinum-palladium-nickel-copper-cobalt rich massive sulfide mineralization that occurs within a two-kilometer belt of historic nickel-copper mines. The project contains drill defined massive sulfide mineralization that extends to around 100 meters in depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike. The project is accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and five smelters in the Nordic region.  At least 16 historic mines are located on the property, with historic operations dating back to the late 1800s.

sienna palladium price graph

Mineralization at Slättberg is hosted by 1.8-1.9 Ga (Svecofennian) supracrustal rocks (metavolcanics and metasediments) located along the southwestern flank of a large gabbroic intrusive complex. The historic mines are positioned along an east-west trend of massive sulfide occurrences developed in and around a similarly oriented body of “leptite.” This is a local term used to describe rhyolitic/felsic tuffaceous rocks commonly associated with sulfide mineralization in Bergslagen. Mafic and ultramafic rocks also occur in and around the mine workings.

slattberg project map

Sweden is at the forefront of an exploration and development boom in the mining industry. The country’s favorable business environment includes a low corporate income tax rate, a proactive geological survey, and broad public support for export-led resource extraction. Sweden has a long history of mining and is host to some of Europe’s largest active mines.

Northvolt is planning to be the largest battery factory in Europe at roughly the same size as Tesla’s Gigafactory. Sienna President, Jason Gigliotti, states “Northvolt wants to locally source as much battery material as possible such as cobalt and nickel. There are now more than 20 mega battery factories currently being planned or constructed globally, creating a massive demand on battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. Sienna is focused on exploring and developing projects that will meet this insatiable demand.”

Jason Gigliotti president of Sienna states, “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to have access to this project which lies within one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world with significant mining history. The infrastructure is as good as any drill target I have seen. There are paved roads within meters of planned drill targets and this prospect is accessible year-round. This platinum-palladium-nickel prospect houses 16 historic mines and we are optimistic about what new mining techniques could achieve. The results of the 2019 drill program were very encouraging as we intersected significant platinum & palladium. A follow-up drill program is currently being formulated and we look forward to a very active 2020.”

sienna target map

Sienna conducted a two-hole drill program in October 2019 at its Slättberg project in southern Sweden. That program targeted two electromagnetic (“EM”) anomalies detected by downhole surveys performed at the end of the 2018 drill program. One was detected in the vicinity of drill hole SIE-18-006 located at the west end of the trend of historic nickel mines, and one in the vicinity of drill hole SIE-18-003, near the center of the trend of mineralization.

Drill hole SIE-19-002 was drilled to test a strong EM response to the west of drill hole SIE-18-003 in the center of the trend of mineralization. Drill hole SIE-19-002 intersected a PGE-rich vein 0.55 meters wide (from 88.0 m to 88.55 m), averaging 0.22 percent nickel, 1.79 percent copper, and 4.15 ppm (4.15 g/t) PGE (4.05 g/t platinum vs 0.095 g/t palladium). Taking recent metal prices and assuming 100 percent recovery, the hole returned 4.66g/t palladium equivalent, 9.03g/t platinum equivalent, 4.44 percent copper equivalent, and 1.72 percent nickel equivalent. The unusual enrichment of PGE in this vein is notable and represents one of the highest values ever reported from the property. PGE contents seen in Sienna’s 2019 drill holes demonstrate strong PGE potential on the project. Drill hole SIE-19-002 also intersected unmapped mine workings at a depth of 70 meters. This demonstrates that nickel mineralization was mined at a larger scale than was indicated by historic records.

Drill hole SIE-19-001 was drilled to test the western anomaly. Several zones of sulfide mineralization were intercepted in the hole over a 28-meter interval from depths of 167 to 195 meters. This represents the broadest zone of sulfide mineralization ever intersected on the property. Sulfide mineralization was present as massive sulfide veins and in breccias, and is associated with, an unusually thick swarm of mafic dikes. The best intercept from within the zone of sulfide mineralization was 5.0 meters (from 167.75 m to 172.75 m) averaging 0.57 percent nickel, 0.47 percent copper, 0.06 percent cobalt, and 0.48 ppm PGE*, or just over 1 percent nickel equivalent using current metal prices.

Textures in the sulfide intervals are suggestive of tectonic remobilization of sulfides from a nearby source. Multiple thick mafic dikes were also intercepted in SIE-19-001, which are not seen in surface exposures, nor in the shallow drill holes elsewhere in this area. The abundance of sulfide, higher PGE values, and a swarm of mafic dikes suggest that Sienna is moving closer to a source area for the sulfide mineralization and associated mafic intrusions as it drills to progressively deeper levels in the western target area.

[1] True width estimated at 55 – 65 percent of interval
[2] True width unknown, estimated at 55 – 60 percent of interval

Sienna Resources’ Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

Sienna Resource’s Clayton Valley lithium project is located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. The company’s land package is directly inside of and completely surrounded by Pure Energy Metals Ltd’s property. The project is located in one of the deepest sections of the lithium Clayton Valley, the only lithium brine basin with a producing operation in North America. Pure Energy Minerals, which owns the Clayton Valley South project, has recently released an inferred resource of 247,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent on the Clayton Valley South project.

clayton valley ownership map

According to Jadon Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, the property in Clayton Valley offers a unique opportunity for the company to target quality lithium reserves. “We are pleased to be one of the few companies that have property within the only known lithium brine basin with production in North America. Saline brines are higher density than fresh or brackish water and therefore tend to sink. Based on this, management is optimistic regarding this project as we are located in the deeper sections of this basin.”

Sienna Resources’ Marathon North Palladium Property

The Marathon North palladium property is located in northern Ontario, directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.’s Marathon palladium project. The 2,500-acre property contains one of the largest undeveloped platinum group metal mineral resources in North America hosting several PGM-copper deposits, including the 7.1 million ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. “We are extremely pleased to be able to acquire a large block of land directly bordering one of the largest palladium deposits in North America. This is an excellent complement to our platinum-palladium-nickel project in Sweden,” said Sienna President Jason Gigliotti.

Bleka Gold Project

Complementing its portfolio of Scandinavian properties, in September 2020 Sienna Resources announced it had entered into an option agreement with EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV:EMX; NYSE:EMX) to acquire the Bleka and Vekselmyr gold projects in Norway. Each project hosts greenstone gold mineralization in the southern half of the country. The projects were acquired based on their rich geology and development potential, specifically Bleka, which includes historical gold production.

Sienna Resources Bleka Gold and Vekselmyr Gold Project

Vekselmyr Gold Project

According to documentation acquired by Sienna Resources, the Vekselmyr gold project hosts outcroppings of gold mineralization in orogenic-style veins on the property. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940 with historical production including 165 kilograms of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 g/t gold. The Bleka project covers this historic mining area in addition to swarms of similar veins that extend for at least three kilometers along strike

Sienna Significantly Expands the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Significantly Expands the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada (See map below). This project now consists of 150 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/112775_6dc5b681544a7870_002.jpg

Clayton Valley Map

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/112775_6dc5b681544a7870_002full.jpg

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Commences Drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Commences Drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the maiden multi-hole drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada is now underway. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is home to the only currently producing lithium region in North America.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states: "It is very exciting to commence our maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. It is perfect timing to commence a drill program at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. I was physically on the property recently and I am very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expect to have a steady flow of news going forward."

Sienna Commences Drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Commences Drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the maiden multi-hole drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada is now underway. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is home to the only currently producing lithium region in North America.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states: "It is very exciting to commence our maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. It is perfect timing to commence a drill program at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. I was physically on the property recently and I am very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expect to have a steady flow of news going forward."

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the drill permit for the planned upcoming drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states: "This was the final step needed to start our much anticipated maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. We anticipate the commencement of drilling shortly, coming at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. Management is very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expects to have a steady flow of news moving forward."

Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the drill permit for the planned upcoming drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states, "This was the final step needed to start our much anticipated maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. We anticipate the commencement of drilling shortly, coming at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. Management is very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expects to have a steady flow of news moving forward."

Peel Mining Logo

Latest Drilling Highlights Mallee Bull’s High-Grade Core

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) (Peel or the Company) is pleased to report that ongoing drilling at its 100%-owned Mallee Bull and Wirlong copper deposits in NSW has returned further high-grade copper- mineralised intercepts.

Emerita Announces Stock Option Grant

Emerita Announces Stock Option Grant

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") has granted a total of 3,200,000 stock options to various directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $2.75 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

Carnaby Logo

Major Discovery Confirmed At Nil Desperandum From Drilling And Ip Geophysical Surveys

Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX: CNB) (Carnaby or the Company) is pleased to confirm a major copper gold discovery at the Nil Desperandum Prospect within the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Mt Isa, Queensland.

Pan Global Drilling Continues to Expand Near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at La Romana and Drilling Commences at Nearby La Jarosa, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Drilling Continues to Expand Near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at La Romana and Drilling Commences at Nearby La Jarosa, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

  • 10.1m at 2.5% CuEq, including 5.35m at 4.2% CuEq

  • Assays up to 2.96% Sn associated with cassiterite

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2021 results and production and cost guidance for 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

Falcon Expands Gaspard Gold Anomaly to 5 Kilometers

Falcon Expands Gaspard Gold Anomaly to 5 Kilometers

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the 2022 field program on the Gaspard Gold Claims located in central BC. Heavy mineral concentrates from three creek drainages assayed 0.236 gt Au, 1.097 gt Au and 0.525 gt Au. The stream sediment samples were collected over 3km southeast of previous and historical anomalous stream samples taken in 1990 from 4 parallel drainage patterns (Figure 1

Figure 1. Location of 2021 stream sediment samples at the Gaspard gold claims.

