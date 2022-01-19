Platinex Inc has closed its acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project in northwestern Ontario. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes and includes over 5 kilometres of strike length of known copper-nickel-PGE mineralization within a large 9,134-hectare land package located near the Ring of Fire.InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses ...

PTX:CNX