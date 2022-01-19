Gold Investing News
Platinex Inc (CSE: PTX) has closed its acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project in northwestern Ontario. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes and includes over 5 kilometres of strike length of known copper-nickel-PGE mineralization within a large 9,134-hectare land package located near the Ring of Fire.

The W2 Project is transected by a major transcrustal structure, the Stull-Wunnummin Fault Zone, which extends easterly for more than 600 kilometres from Gods Lake in Manitoba to the Ring of Fire in Ontario and hosts several gold deposits/prospects including Yamana Gold's Monument Bay/Twin Lakes Deposit in Manitoba and Northern Superior's TPK gold prospect located just west of W2.

The W2 Project covers 70% of the layered mafic-ultramafic Lansdowne House Igneous Complex which is highly prospective for copper-nickel and reef-type PGE deposits. The widespread copper-nickel-PGE mineralization is delineated in at least seven significant mineralized zones within a 7.5-kilometre long folded corridor.

Historical exploration was carried out at W2, formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property, by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited.

Approximately $5 million in historic exploration expenditures including 8,772 metres of drilling. Holes assayed for Copper-Nickel only include Hole 54017 in zone L-13 which intersected 61 metres of 1.01% copper-equivalent including 13.1 metres of 2.06% copper-equivalent, and Hole 49182 which intersected 20.91 metres of 1.63% copper-equivalent. These holes were located in PGE areas and would likely have a higher copper-equivalent if assayed for PGEs.

Holes assayed for PGEs with lower grade copper-nickel include Hole LH-01-02 which intersected 42 metres of 1.756 g/t palladium equivalent, Hole LH-01-06 which intersected 81.3 metres of 1.196 g/t palladium equivalent, and Hole LH-01-05 which intersected 17 metres of 1.86 g/t palladium equivalent.

Two wider intersections include Hole LH-01-06 which intersected 220.6 metres of 0.56% copper equivalent or 0.956 g/t palladium equivalent, and Hole LH-01-05 which intersected 151.6 metres of 0.57% copper equivalent or 0.971 g/t palladium equivalent.

Greg Ferron, CEO, stated: "The acquisition of W2 was completed on attractive terms to enhance shareholder value. The W2 Project has tremendous exploration potential and will experience revaluation both through additional exploration and discoveries and from improving access and infrastructure in the region. The acquisition also complements Platinex's Net Smelter Royalty portfolio in which the Company holds numerous royalties located in Ontario mining camps. I would also like to welcome Robin Webster to the Platinex team. Robin has a strong track record in NW Ontario in exploration and community development work and was previously the CEO of Goldeye Explorations Limited. Robin will continue to manage the W2 Project."

To acquire the property, Platinex issued 3,625,000 shares to Springer Mineral Resources, paid $25,000 in cash, and granted Springer a NSR of up to 2%, with an additional $25,000 to be paid in 90 days. Platinex might pay an additional $300,000, of which $225,000 can be paid in shares, if certain milestones are achieved.

Platinex also owns a 100% interest in the 225 square kilometre Shining Tree gold property in the Abitibi gold province of Ontario, which is world-renowned for gold. The Shining Tree Project covers over 21 kilometers of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont's Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD's Cote Gold deposit, directly through Platinex's Shining Tree gold property, and on Aris Gold's Juby Project. The company also has royalties on gold, PGE and base metal properties in Canada and Chile.

The shares are trading at $0.05. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.platinex.com, contact Greg Ferron, CEO, at 416-270-5042 or by email at GFerron@platinex.com.

Overview

Many deem the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt to be one of the world's most valuable gold mining districts. Since the 1990s, the geological marvel has yielded over 180 million ounces of gold and millions more in specialty and industrial metals.

In recent years, the southwestern portion of the Greenstone belt has been a prime hotspot for international investor attention and gold discoveries. Several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, mainly along the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone, present prospective mining companies with unparalleled exploration potential in the Abitibi.

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) is focused on its 100 percent owned Shining Tree gold project near the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada. The Shining Tree gold project is a consolidation of 21,720 hectares adjacent to the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. (TSX:ARIS).

Additionally, the Shining Tree property intersects the same north-south fault with the West Timmins mine and the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone. The property itself hosts some 20 historic gold prospects with several underexplored areas across the prominent land package.

The next steps for the company include line cutting and IP surveying to prepare for an extensive drill program in 2021. The two-phase program will involve drilling 2,500 meters to test IP anomalies and drilling of an additional 5,000 meters for deeper definition exploration on the Herrick, Churchill and Ronda mines.

Platinex also operates a robust royalty portfolio, which provides gold, PGE, nickel, copper and chromium exposure. Key royalties include a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property in northwestern Ontario. This asset is one of the largest known PGE and chromium deposits in Canada.

The company has a solid capital structure with an attractive CAD$10 million market cap and a CAD$1 million cash position with no debt. Its tight shareholder portfolio consists largely of board members & family, HNW/institutions and strategic partnerships with companies such as Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX:TML).

World-class management and a top-tier technical team lead Platinex. Their track record of success and extensive experience in mining, capital markets and finance sectors primes the company for tremendous economic growth and high-grade discovery potential.

Platinex's Company Highlights

  • Platinex Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing highly prospective mineral projects across mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company has created the largest combined gold-focused property package in the Shining Tree District with its 100 percent owned Shining Tree gold project. The property spans 21,720 hectares southwest of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada.
  • The Shining Tree gold project sits strategically between the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. The project boasts district-scale potential.
  • The company plans to conduct extensive diamond drilling and prospecting campaigns in 2021. Priority targets include the Caswell, Ronda, Herrick and Churchill mines.
  • Platinex also has an impressive royalty portfolio on gold, PGE and base metal properties in Canada Chile. This collection includes a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property, one of Canada's largest known PGE and chromium deposits.
  • Platinex boasts an impressive capital structure and tight shareholder portfolio. An advantageous CAD$10 million market cap and strategic shareholder ownership pose significant growth for the company.

Platinex's Key Projects

Shining Tree Gold Project

The Shining Tree gold property spans 21,720 hectares in the southwest portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Ontario, Canada's largest gold-producing region. The asset hosts excellent infrastructure, strategic positioning amongst some of the world's most successful gold mines and initial discoveries of high-grade gold showings.

Shining Tree has seen limited modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt but poses exceptional exploration potential. Its unique local intrusion structures have demonstrated the proliferation of known gold occurrences.

A 2020 channel sampling program revealed a collection of 21 grab samples of quartz vein material, which were assayed for gold. Sample highlights include returned gold grades between 0.1g/t and 5.43g/t gold.

Since 2018, the company has completed a NI 43-101 report, permit acquisition, test pitting program and exploration agreements with local indigenous communities. Platinex intends on conducting recommended gradient magnetics, LIDAR and 3,500-meter diamond drilling on the property in 2021. Recent discoveries of significant gold in till anomalies warrants very exciting advanced exploration of Shining Tree.

Platinex's Management Team

Greg Ferron — Interim CEO

Mr. Ferron has 20 years of mining industry and capital markets experience. He has held various senior level roles in mining, corporate finance, corporate development including Laramide Resources Ltd., Treasury Metals Inc., TMX Group and Scotiabank. He currently serves on the board of directors at Fancamp Exploration Inc. and Platinex Inc.

Graham C. Warren, CPA, CMA — Director, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Graham C. Warren is a senior financial executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector both domestically and internationally. Warren has served as CFO and director of numerous public and private companies. He has had extensive involvement in all facets of organizations, including finance, human resources, sales, marketing and operations and has guided boards in their corporate governance obligations.

Felix Lee, P.Geo — Director

Felix Lee is an economic geologist and senior executive with over 30 years of experience both in Canada and internationally. Lee was the former president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Christophe Vereecke, MBA — Director

Christophe Vereecke is a businessman and entrepreneur based in Paris. He has a background in finance, oil and gas, mine royalties and renewable energy. Vereecke is currently a director of Treasury Metals Inc.

James R. Trusler, P. Eng. — Non Executive Chairman

James R. Trusler is a Chair Exploration Committee geological engineer with over 45 years of exploration experience and a history of discovery and strategic acquisitions of world-class gold, uranium and nickel-copper-platinum deposits. He has been involved in the discovery and drill definition of five nickel-copper-platinum deposits on the Raglan Nickel mine site hosted by the Glencore Group. Trusler has also supervised over ten field parties searching for uranium in the Athabasca Basin and led the exploration across 43 large properties throughout North America.

Keep reading... Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

Platinex Announces New CEO Appointment and Retirement of Jim Trusler

Platinex Announces New CEO Appointment and Retirement of Jim Trusler

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Ferron to the position of interim CEO effective immediately. Greg has been a director of Platinex since September 2020. The appointment follows the retirement of the Company's Founder and CEO, Jim Trusler, who will remain Non-Executive Chairman and a key member of the technical team.

Mr. Trusler led the acquisition, through option agreements and staking, to create a district scale gold property in Shining Tree comprising 21,720 ha (53,671 ac.), making it one of the largest gold prospects in southwestern Abitibi/Timmins camp (see map). Mr. Ferron brings significant and diverse experience with in-depth knowledge of Platinex allowing for a seamless transition.

CSE:PTX

Platinex Announces Drill Results at Shining Tree Property and Completes 3D Magnetic Inversion

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce initial results in connection with a portion of the planned Phase 1 drilling program conducted on the Shining Tree property and completion of magnetic data synthesis and magnetic inversion modelling. A short video showing the relationship between some of the data indicating prime exploration targets is on the home page of the website www.Platinex.com.

James R. Trusler, Chairman and CEO of Platinex, stated, "We have acquired a substantial amount of geological and exploration data during the last year which is enabling significant advancement of exploration of the property. We are pinning down the location and orientation of the Ridout Tyrrell Deformation Zone, ("RTDZ") and associated structures and are developing an understanding of the geochemical footprint of alteration hosted by the RTDZ.  The new magnetic data and magnetic inversion modelling indicates that the RTDZ on the property is a major, deep-seated structure.  Gold in till and pathfinder geochemistry in the till fine fraction is pointing towards sources (targets) on and related to the RTDZ. Further, gold analyses of the till fine fraction are indicating significant gold concentrations in the till believed sourced from the RTDZ and related structures. The new IP surveys have resulted in several anomalies to be prioritized and tested.  The path to discovery is beneath our feet."

iamgold stock

Platinex Outlines Gold Dispersion Train at Shining Tree

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce further results from its gold in till exploration on its Shining Tree property including geochemical analyses for gold and a multi-element package. The results covering a large 90 km 2 gold dispersion area, reveal a high gold content of the till and the identification of multiple elements which will help Platinex develop drill targets. The 21,806 ha. (53,883 acres 218 km 2 ) property is situated along the Ridout-Tyrrell trend between the Juby deposit of Aris Gold to the east and the mine development-stage Cote gold deposit and recently announced, major discovery, Gosselin gold deposit of IAMGOLD and Sumitomo to the west.

  1. Compilation of all gold in till grain counts and analysis of geochemical data have been completed on the property. A total of 620 glacial till samples within a 14 km long and 9 km wide, 90 km 2 gold dispersion train reveal significant gold grain counts and 397 gold in till fines analyses for gold indicating that one or more potential significant sources of gold were scraped by Wisconsinan glaciation. The average grade of the till samples derived from the gold in fines analyses is 11.79 parts per billion gold (equivalent to 0.01179 g/t Au) and is derived from samples from much of the gold dispersion area. From test pitting, by hand and with a backhoe to collect the till samples, the till ranges in depth from 0.5m to 1.75m and averages approximately 1.5m thick.
  2. The fines portion from the gold in till samples have been analysed for multiple elements. In conjunction with other property wide data collection and synthesis approaches. This year a new perspective has taken shape. One unusual result that encouraged this analysis is that 5% or 31 samples contain up to 300 cinnabar grains (mercury sulphide). Apparently, cinnabar is very rare in Early Precambrian rocks. One known example of cinnabar with arsenic and antimony minerals in a gold deposit is at Hemlo. The samples containing cinnabar generally also have high total and pristine gold counts. Due to this association the mercury background was tested in samples taken in 2020 and 2021 along with arsenic and antimony. Strong correlations of high pristine and total gold grain counts with highly anomalous levels of barium, arsenic, antimony, molybdenum, and mercury were revealed. Less strong associations with high levels of zinc, copper, nickel, tungsten and sulphur are also evident. Many of these elements are known to occur in area gold deposits.
  3. In a till many of the minerals containing the associated multi-elements break down quickly after erosion from source. Therefore, the strong correlations of such elements to high pristine gold counts is generally a good indicator of proximity to source of the pristine gold grains thus making this a very important interpretative tool.
  4. Work on magnetic inversion anomalies, synoptic geological interpretation and LIDAR to pinpoint major structures is being conducted to help isolate the better targets for follow up exploration.
  5. The gold in till data will be used to model potential sources to develop drill hole targets.

James R. Trusler, Chairman and CEO of Platinex stated, "The high gold content of the till and apparent identification of potential sources will help Platinex develop drill targets and create predictive models of what is expected in each case."

palladium price

Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former Production Area

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional mining claims in Shining Tree and provides an update on the on-going work at Shining Tree.

Platinex has consolidated the former Ronda mine which is the largest former producer at Shining Tree providing virtually 100% ownership of the mine workings, depth and strike extensions by acquiring the Trillium Mining Corp. ("Trillium") claims. Trillium is a 100% owned subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"). The claims include ground over a large portion of the historical workings and directly at the surface area of these claims (see image). Platinex currently owns the down dip potential below 200m and controls the two historical shafts. The claim package is located near the centre of the 220 square km Shining Tree property (see image).

Keep reading... Show less

