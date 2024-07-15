Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Horizon Minerals
Expediting the path to gold production
Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Gearing Up for Gold Production in September 2024, CEO Says

“We'll start mining in this half (of the year) and filling those mills, start to generate gold bars and generate cash for the business. And what we want to do is also fill our project pipeline ... so that we can be at sustainable production beyond this next year, and continue mining for the years to come,” said Horizon Minerals CEO Grant Haywood.

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) will begin production at the Boorara gold project by September 2024 amid a continuing strong gold price environment, according to CEO Grant Haywood.

The company’s recent merger with Greenstone Resources added about 0.5 million ounces of high-grade resources to Horizon, taking its total resource to 1.8 million ounces. With a large resource base, the company is implementing a dual-track strategy to advance the combined assets.

“The two strains of the strategy are near-term cashflow. And the idea is that we'll develop and mine our assets using existing infrastructure in the region … So we're able to leverage up those processing facilities and use contract mining to mine some assets. But we have aspirations of being a mid-tier gold producer as well,” Haywood said.

“We'll start mining in this half (of the year) and filling those mills, start to generate gold bars and generate cash for the business. And what we want to do is also fill our project pipeline … so that we can be at sustainable production beyond this next year, and continue mining for the years to come," he added.

Watch the full interview with Horizon Minerals CEO Grant Haywood above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Horizon Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Horizon Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Horizon Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

