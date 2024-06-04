Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is delighted to advise of the appointment of Mr Simon Williamson to the board of GTI as Non-Executive Director.

Hightlights

  • Mr Williamson was General Manager & director of Cameco Australia until late 2023 & has significant uranium industry experience, networks & skills from his 13 years at Cameco
  • Mr Williamson’s expertise encompasses project due diligence, feasibility studies, permitting and approvals for major uranium projects including Kintyre & Yeelirrie
  • He was Cameco’s rep for government relations, regulatory affairs and industry bodies
  • His 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry includes various roles at Cameco, Cliffs, WMC, Sons of Gwalia and the WA Chamber of Minerals & Energy
  • Simon’s uranium project development experience will help support GTI’s plans to develop the Company’s flagship Lo Herma project.
Mr Williamson was the General Manager and a director of Cameco Australia up until December 2023. His career with Cameco spanned 13 years and variously included responsibility for setting Cameco’s strategic and operational direction in Australia and managing the Australian operations budget and team.

Simon’s responsibilities during his tenure with Cameco included managing relations with key Government ministers and departments and community stakeholders. He managed project approvals processes, including negotiations with State and Federal agencies and reviewing the PFS for the Yeelirrie project.

He contributed to the project team reviewing technology options for upgrading Cameco’s MacArthur Mine and Key Lake Mill uranium mine in Canada. In addition, he was on the team reviewing Cameco’s global ESG reporting processes and reports.

Mr Williamson was intimately involved in obtaining environmental approval for the Kintyre and Yeelirrie uranium projects, including developing and implementing a program of environmental baseline studies, government and community consultation and negotiating land access. Prior to his appointment as General Manager he led the government and regulatory affairs, environmental and radiation safety activities of Cameco in Australia.

Simon also has significant experience with conducting project due diligence for acquisitions and audits which consider special interest groups, environmental, land access and community issues.

Prior to his 13 years at Cameco, Simon held roles with minerals industry participants in Australia and the US including various positions at Cliffs, Sons of Gwalia the WA Chamber of Minerals & Energy and WMC where he negotiated the mine closure criteria for a gold project near Sacramento, California.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
