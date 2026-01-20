Global Battery Metals Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 20, 2026 Global Battery Metals Ltd. an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium, copper and battery metal projects, announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $630,000. Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company and one common ...

GBML:CC