Global Battery Metals Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 20, 2026 Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "GBML") (TSXV: GBML,OTC:REZZF; OTCQB: REZZF; Frankfurt: REZ0), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium, copper and battery metal projects, announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units" and each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $630,000. Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"), whereby each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.12 per Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to cover expenses involved in future project evaluation and for general working capital purposes. Finder's fees may be applicable.
All securities to be distributed in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering. Such participation will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company anticipates that it will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to insiders, and the consideration to be received by the Company for such securities, will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.
About Global Battery Metals Ltd.
GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium, copper and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in two battery metal projects: (1) a 100% interest in the Lithium King Property in Utah; and (2) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. GBML's common shares are listed on the Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ0); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Offering, including the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the plans and business of GBML. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to close the Offering on the proposed terms or at all, and the ability of the Company to obtain acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Readers are urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
