Cyprium Metals

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium or the Company) is pleased to announce closing of the Senior Secured Loan Facility with Glencore International AG and its affiliates (Glencore) and execution of offtake agreements for copper products in line with previous announcements on 30 August 2024 – $40m Senior Secured Loan Facility with Glencore, and 26 July 2024 – Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership.

“This is an important moment,” said Cyprium Executive Chair Matt Fifield. “This closing cements our strategic commercial partnership with Glencore, enables additional investment in the restart planning for our flagship asset, and extends the maturity of our senior secured debt to October 2028. Strategically, our offtake agreements give Cyprium access to Glencore’s downstream processing assets in Mt. Isa and Townsville, Queensland,” said Fifield. “This upstream-downstream integration allows us to jointly offer copper consumers a copper product produced and refined wholly within Australia – ensuring the best in provenance and security of supply.”

Highlights include:

  • Funds advanced under the new Senior Secured Loan Facility of USD 27,300,000 maturing in October 2028 will be used for:
    • Repayment of Cyprium’s prior senior secured loan, and
    • Working capital to advance Nifty early works, fund feasibility studies and general corporate purposes;
  • Execution of copper cathode and copper concentrate offtake agreements (the Offtake Agreements) as previously disclosed; and
  • Cyprium retains ability to sell up to 30% direct ownership interests in Nifty copper complex

In finalising the documentation of the previously announced binding term sheets, two changes were made by mutual agreement. First, the currency of the senior loan facility was changed from Australian dollars to US dollars – the final facility amount is USD 27.3 million. Second, Cyprium has retained the ability to sell a minority ownership interest in the Nifty copper complex (Nifty) and to offer proportionate physical offtake to an incoming joint venture party, subject to certain limitations and timelines.

“We are pleased to help accelerate Cyprium’s development plans through commercial partnership and financial support,” said Jyothish George, Glencore’s head of copper marketing. “By supporting our local and regional miners as they bring critical minerals and metals to market, we are helping maintain a vibrant Australian copper production base.”

Loan Facility Closed, Permitted Project Sell Down to Fund Restart Capex

The senior secured loan facility has closed and drawdown has completed. Proceeds from the drawdown were used retire the Company’s prior senior secured loan, and additional drawn funds will be directed towards early site works at the Nifty copper complex, support of feasibility studies, and general corporate purposes.

Material terms can be seen in the following Annexure A – Material Terms of Senior Secured Loan Facility. Significant changes to the terms as described in the Company’s announcement of 30 August 2024 are as follows:

  • The base currency of the loan was changed by mutual agreement from Australian dollars to US dollars. The final loan facility amount is USD 27,300,000.
  • Cyprium has retained a carve out in the loan facility and offtake agreements to enable the sale of up to 30% of its interests in the Nifty copper complex to copper consumers and/or financial investors. Cyprium has the ability to offer such minority investors pro rata physical offtake with purchased ownership, subject to certain terms and conditions. Proceeds from such a sale would be used to accelerate production from the Nifty copper complex.

“I’m pleased to state that our new loan facility and offtake agreements will enable Cyprium to offer proportionate offtake and direct mine ownership to discerning copper consumers and long-term investors for up to thirty percent (30%) of Nifty’s production, subject to certain terms and conditions,” said Fifield.

“This is an important funding tool that Cyprium expects to use to accelerate concentrate production at Nifty,” said Fifield. “Copper consumers correctly identify our Nifty brownfield copper complex as being among a small group of copper mines that can come online at scale in the near-term. We already have had discussions with copper consumers who have expressed interest in vertically integrating into the Nifty copper complex. This is not surprising – copper is the ultimate critical mineral, and the current market outlook shows new demand for copper outstripping visible new supply. Forward-thinking copper consumers are investing in new sources of supply and have expressed interested in an end-to-end Australian provenance that we can now offer.”

“Given the long-term importance of asset level participation to Cyprium’s funding plans, I am pleased that we have aligned with our partner Glencore on this as we finalised important commercial terms between us,” said Fifield. “Despite building this into our agreements, we don’t expect an asset level sell-down to come into play for some time. Right now, we remain focused on building strong forward plans based on solid foundations. We’re deep into the work around a pre- feasibility study and expect this to conclude before the end of the year. Early next year our eyes will turn towards execution planning on concentrate production – that’s the right time and sequencing to consider bringing in a copper consumer as a co-sponsor.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:  

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alderan Resources Limited

Alderan Intersects 30m Copper Mineralised Zone at New Years Copper Prospect, Cactus District, Utah, USA

- up to 23.2% copper in averaged pXRF assay intervals in core

Alderan Resources Limited (ASX: AL8) (Alderan or the Company) is pleased to advise that its Stage 1 drilling programme at the New Years copper prospect in the Cactus copper-gold (Cu-Au) district in Utah, USA has intersected high grade copper mineralisation based on visual inspection and pXRF readings on the drill core. Spot pXRF readings reach grades of 45.5% copper between 14.0-14.2m down hole NY2024-DDH2 with the average of three separate readings over this interval being 23.2% copper (see Figure 2). This sits within a 30m interval from 10.8m downhole which contains high pXRF copper grades (see Appendix 3).

True North Copper

Geophysics Reveal Further Highly Prospective Targets at Mt Oxide Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce results from the geophysical survey at the Mt Gordon and Aquila prospects, part of TNC’s Mt Oxide Project, 140km north of Mt Isa in Queensland. The survey has been supported by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborate Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant.
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC – Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the following:

Warrant Extension

Copper ore.

Cobre and BHP in Talks for Copper-Silver Exploration in Botswana

Cobre (ASX:CBE) and a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) have signed a letter of intent to exclusively negotiate a material earn-in joint venture agreement.

The partnership will target Cobre’s Kitlanya West and East copper projects, both of which are located on the northern and southern basin margins of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana.

According to Cobre's Monday (September 23) press release, the news follows its participation in BHP’s Xplor program, which funded a recently completed seismic survey at the Kitlanya West site.

Norwegian flag on the back of boat.

Greenpeace: Deep-Sea Mining in Norway Could Harm Marine Biodiversity

Plans to open the Arctic seabed for deep-sea mining are raising alarms among environmentalists, particularly in light of new findings highlighting the potential damage to one of the world’s least explored ecosystems.

A recent report by Greenpeace warns that Norway’s decision to allow mineral exploration in Arctic waters could irreparably harm marine biodiversity, including species that are vital to the region’s ecological balance.

The area in question lies within the Norwegian Exclusive Economic Zone, specifically a section of the Arctic Ocean known as the Mohns Ridge. This region is believed to be rich in rare minerals like cobalt, nickel and manganese — elements that are critical for modern technology, including electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

American West Metals

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Funds under the royalty package to be accessed this week

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive formal agreement with TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (Taurus) whereby Taurus will provide funding of up to US$12.5 million (A$18.8 million1) under a royalty package for the Storm Copper Project.

