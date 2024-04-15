Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Blackstone Minerals

Funds Received from Partial Sale of Codrus Shares

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received A$0.9 million from the sale of 25 million Codrus Minerals Limited (ASX: CDR) (“Codrus”) shares through broker facilitated off market transfers.

The Company ended the March 2024 quarter with ~$4m of cash and cash equivalents and following the partial sell down of its investment in Codrus, has an estimated cash position of ~$4.9m.

Blackstone retains 10 million shares in Codrus and will maintain exposure to the portfolio of gold, uranium and rare earths projects.

Blackstone’s Managing Director Scott Williamson commented“the additional cash injection, further strengthens our cash position, coupled with the cost reduction initiatives announced earlier this year, gives the company are longer runway to advancing the joint venture partner search whilst finalising the studies and permitting activities at the Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP)

Ramp Metals: Battery Metals Exploration Company Focused on Mining Assets in Saskatchewan


Nickel bars overlayed with text saying "2024."

Nickel Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

At the start of the year, experts predicted nickel supply to maintain a surplus and the price would stay rangebound through 2024. It opened the first quarter priced at US$16,600 per metric ton (MT) on January 2.

The price was stable during January and February, but March brought with it some volatility with strong gains pushing it to a quarterly high of US$18,165 per MT on March 13.

However, the rising price failed to hold and nickel once again dropped below the US$17,000 mark by the end of the month. Ultimately, the metal fell to US$16,565 on March 28, resulting in a slight loss for the quarter.

Ramp Metals CEO Jordan Black.

Ramp Metals CEO Shares 2024 Drill Plans for Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan

Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) CEO Jordan Black discussed the company's veteran team of geologists and advisors, and its plans for drilling at its Rottenstone SW nickel-copper-platinum project in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, to better understand the property’s subsurface geology.

The project's Rottenstone Eye structure is believed to be a major feeder chamber with conductive targets showing striking similarities to the geophysical response of the Nova-Bollinger deposit in Western Australia, which was discovered by geologist Dr. Mark Bennett and his team and later sold for AU$1.8 billion.

After Ramp discovered the similarities between the Rottenstone Eye and the Nova Eye structure at Nova-Bollinger, the company contacted Bennett to get his thoughts about its project. Bennett joined the team as a strategic advisor.

Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP)

Ramp Metals


Pivotal Metals

MT Survey Outlines Large Undrilled Conductive Anomalies and an Extensive Host Horizon at BAGB

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide results and interpretation from the magnetotelluric (“MT”) survey conducted across the Alotta and Midrim areas of its 100% owned Belleterre Angliers Greenstone Belt “BAGB” projects in Quebec, Canada.

Canadian flag draped over "Ni" symbol and stock chart.

Top 3 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

Nickel has been trending down since early 2023, and bearish sentiment still pervades the market in 2024 even though prices for the base metal tacked upward in mid-March and early April.

Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong. Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN), analysts shared their thoughts on the biggest nickel trends to watch for in 2024, and what they think will affect the market moving forward. They discussed factors such as oversupply, weaker-than-expected demand from China and doubts about the London Metal Exchange after it suspended trading last year.

Demand from the electric vehicle industry is one reason nickel's future looks bright further into the future.

Blackstone Minerals
