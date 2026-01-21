Electric Metals Limited Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

WILMINGTON, DE ACCESS Newswire January 21, 2026 Electric Metals Limited announces that it has granted an aggregate of 269,808 Deferred Share Units to non-executive members of its Board of Directors on January 19, 2025.The DSUs were granted under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, which shareholders approved on September 4, 2025, as subsequently amended and restated to reflect compliance with applicable ...

EML:CC