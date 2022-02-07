Base Metals Investing News
Denarius Metals Corp. CEO Clips:CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com. BTV - Business TelevisionCEO Clips Discover Companies to Invest in Trina Schlingmann 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com To view the ...

Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV Serafino Iacono, CEO, speaks to BTV about the advancements of their projects in Spain and Colombia.

Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV)

https://denariusmetals.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113037

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Denarius TSXV:DSLV Silver Investing
DSLV:CA
Denarius

Denarius


Overview

The Iberian Pyrite Belt is globally recognized as having one of the highest concentrations of volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits on Earth. The entire belt has more than 2 billion tonnes of ore, with an estimated 400 million tonnes remaining. Prior exploration also indicates that the Iberian Pyrite Belt contains gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc.

The Iberian Pyrite Belt is located across Spain and Portugal. It features a rich history of productive mining that dates all the way back to the Roman Empire. Overall, the average mineral production in Spain is 20,400,119 tonnes between 2009 and 2018. Over 100 minerals can be mined through Spain, with many of these minerals being located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

Denarius (TSXV:DSLV) is a Canadian junior exploration company dedicated to advancing mining projects that are located in high-grade mining districts. Its portfolio contains international projects ranging from exploration to near-term production of metal assets that can be leveraged across multiple markets.

Denarius’ flagship project is the Lomero-Poyatos Project, which is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Spain. The historical production at this site was a minimum of 2.6 million tonnes of massive sulphide ore. In August 2021, Denarius received a mining permit for its Lomero-Poyatos project, allowing for exploratory drilling in select historical holes.

The Lomero-Poyatos project is a polymetallic asset that will allow Denarius to mine green metals, such as lead, zinc and copper, in addition to gold. Mining copper directly supports the global initiative towards embracing environmental technologies since copper is required for electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar powers and electric vehicle batteries. It’s estimated that copper demand will increase by 900 percent by 2030. Denarius is poised to capitalize on the increased demand for copper through its Lomero-Poyatos project.

Denarius also has two additional mining projects located in Colombia. Colombia is an OECD member country and has one of the lowest inflation rates in Latin America. Some experts predict that Colombia’s GDP will recover from the 2020 pandemic-induced plunge with a projected increase of 6.5 percent in 2021.

The two projects located in Colombia, Guia Antigua and Zancudo, are both located in historically productive high-grade mining districts. The Guia Antigua project is located in a mining district that has been in continuous operation for 150 years and has produced approximately 6 million ounces of gold, while the Zancudo project is located in a mining district that has been producing ore since 1793.

Silver is becoming not only such an important thing as a metal but as an industrial metal. As part of all this new green energy that is going to be created, it’s going to be an important element in the making of batteries and conductors,” said Denarius Executive Chairman Serafino Iacono in a recent interview.

Denarius has issued 205,076,865 shares (299,300,565 on a fully diluted basis), creating a market capitalization of C$80 million. Approximately 27 percent of these shares have insider ownership, which shows the confidence of the management team. As of Q1 2021, it reports having US$32.4 million in total cash, US$10 million was used in April 2021 in connection with the acquisition of the Lomero Project and the balance is available to fund the Company’s exploration programs at Lomero and Guia Antigua.

Serafino Iacono is currently the executive chairman and interim CEO. Iacono brings over thirty years of experience throughout numerous natural resource projects around the world. He has raised billions of dollars for these projects throughout his career.

Company Highlights

  • Denarius is a Canadian junior exploration company with a diverse portfolio of high-grade mines. It is focused on developing projects located in historical productive districts in Spain and Colombia.
  • Each of the company’s assets is located near existing projects that are massively productive, which creates an existing robust infrastructure that allows Denarius to quickly advance their projects.
  • All three of the company’s projects have historically returned high-grade minerals that are consistent with their neighbors’ production.
  • The company has a management team that has international experience and brings plenty of operational expertise that may enable them to quickly advance projects.

Key Projects

Lomero-Poyatos Project

The Lomero-Poyatos project is the flagship project of Denarius. The deposit is located in the northeast section of The Iberian Pyrite Belt. The Iberian Pyrite Belt has been previously explored by prior ownership, who inferred that there are approximately 20.93 mt of resources at the following grades:

  • Gold – 3.08 g/t
  • Silver – 62.38 g/t
  • Copper – 0.90 percent
  • Lead – 0.85 percent
  • Zinc – 3.05 percent

As a polymetallic mine, this asset allows Denarius to produce green metals, which are estimated to grow in demand. The demand for these metals coincides with the transition to green energy since copper is required for wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries.

Close proximity to other high-producing projects means there is existing infrastructure that will allow Denarius to quickly develop this project. The site is serviced by water, power, and paved roads that lead to Seville, a nearby town. There are also several nearby villages that represent an opportunity for labor and accommodation.

The 2021 objectives for the Lomero-Poyatos Project are to commence 22,050 meters of drilling, along with metallurgy testing. The 22,050 meters of drilling include 14 drill holes to verify the results of historical drilling, 59 holes planned to infill the previous drilling, and 15 holes to extend the deposit.

Guia Antigua Project

The Guia Antigua project is located in the high-grade Segovia mining district. The mines in this district have historically produced 6 million ounces of gold.. Early exploration initiatives show that there is strong potential for more discoveries in the surrounding area.

This asset produced 78,558 oz silver and 1,174 oz gold from a total of 6,034 tonnes with an average grade of 404.90 g/t silver and 6.05 g/t gold between 2014-2016. In 2018, a rock channel sampling returned the grades of 7.645 g/t gold and 335.1 g/t silver, with a grade range of 0.012 to 133.7 g/t gold and <0.3 to 10,381 g/t silver.

The first phase of this project, which commenced in February 2021, calls for the completion of ongoing soil surveys. Several other exploration technologies will be employed to identify new trill targets and locations, which may include historically productive drill sites. Ongoing development is dependent on positive results from this phase of the project.

Zancudo Project

The Zancudo project includes the Independencia Mine, which has historically been productive. Furthermore, the asset is near GoldMining’s Titiribi project, which is a highly productive gold mine. This project also has an option agreement in place with IAMGOLD to further explore the area for minerals.

Production in this area dates back to 1793 and has been in constant production ever since. It was further developed in 1993 when it was acquired as a silver mine. Denarius acquired the project from GranColombiaGold in 2020.

There are currently seven identified drilling exploration targets that aim to explore locations that are believed to be rich in minerals. Progress has already been made on these exploratory drilling sites. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays on completing the exploratory drilling objective. The company expects to complete the exploratory drilling sometime in 2021.

Management Team

Serafino Iacono —

Executive Chairman and CEO

Serafino Iacono has over thirty years of experience in capital markets and public companies and has raised more than $4 billion for numerous natural resource projects internationally. He is currently Executive Chairman of Gran Colombia Gold and is a former Co-Chairman and an Executive Director of Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation and a former director of Petromagdalena Energy Corp. Iacono was also a co-founder of Bolivar Gold Corp and Pacific Stratus Energy, among others, and is involved in numerous resource and business ventures in Latin America, Canada and the United States.

Mike Davies — CFO

Mike Davies is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario) with over 20 years of extensive international and public company experience in financial management, strategic planning and external reporting in resource and other sectors, including management positions with PetroMagdalena Energy Corp., Coalcorp Mining Inc., Medoro Resources Inc., LAC Minerals Ltd. and Pamour/Giant Yellowknife Mines. Davies also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Jeff Couch — Director

Jeff Couch is a financial services executive with extensive experience in the natural resources sector having advised and raised capital for clients globally, with a particular focus on emerging markets. He works with Orion Resource Partners, a mining-focused private equity firm with $6 billion under management. Couch has worked with several financial services firms in Europe, including being Head of Investment Banking Europe for BMO Capital Markets (Bank of Montreal). Couch has also had senior investment banking roles with Credit Suisse Europe and Citigroup (Solomon Brothers). He has public board experience in both the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Exchange and has advised several governments on their natural resources capital requirements.

Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has changed its name to Denarius Metals Corp. effective immediately and its website can be found at www.Denariusmetals.com .

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said, "In the formative stage of Denarius in 2020, our initial acquisitions centered on two silver-gold projects in high-grade mining districts in Colombia. With the acquisition in 2021 of our new flagship polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Andalucia Region, Southern Spain, located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt, our new name reflects the broadening of our universe to include a wider range of metals. The Lomero-Poyatos Project has a historical estimate in the inferred category of 20.9 Mt of 3.1 g/t gold, 62 g/t silver, 0.9% copper, 0.9% lead and 3.1% zinc. We are very encouraged by our recently announced early drilling results at Lomero-Poyatos, which provide a clear indication of the potential of this well-known VMS deposit, and through our ongoing drilling campaign, we are focused on unlocking long-term value for our shareholders."

Keep reading... Show less
Denarius Confirms Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

Denarius Confirms Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) confirms that it has engaged SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC"), a private company based out of Herisau, Switzerland, to provide marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company in Europe for the purposes of raising awareness about Denarius in the European financial community.   As announced in our press release dated July 5, 2021, Denarius granted 150,000 stock options to SRC on June 30, 2021, with each option exercisable at $0.445 per common share until June 30, 2026. Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company confirms that since July 1, 2021, it has also been paying a monthly fee in the amount of CHF 6,000 under an agreement with SRC that will expire on June 30, 2022. Other than the monthly fee and stock options, SRC has confirmed that it does not have any financial interest, directly or indirectly, in Denarius or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Denarius

Keep reading... Show less
Denarius Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

Denarius Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Denarius Announces Grant of Stock Options

Denarius Announces Grant of Stock Options

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has granted stock options to a new director elected at its recent Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and to new employees and advisors recently engaged by the Company in connection with its Lomero Project in Spain. A total of 2,600,000 stock options were granted with each stock option exercisable at $0.65 per common share until November 22, 2026. The stock options vested immediately. The closing price of the Company's common shares on November 22, 2021, the date prior to the grant of the stock options, was $0.65 per share.

About Denarius

Keep reading... Show less

Fortuna pursues clarification from Mexican authorities on term of the Environmental Impact Authorization

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that on January 28, 2022 it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") which advised that SEMARNAT has made a typographical error in the extension to the term of the environmental impact authorization ("EIA") for the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.

On December 17, 2021, SEMARNAT granted the Company a 12 year extension (the "EIA Extension") to the EIA for the San Jose Mine (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 20, 2021 ) which expires in October 2033. However, the Notice states that SEMARNAT has made a typographical error in the EIA Extension and that the correct term is two years.

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver


Overview

Nevada is home to some of the most robust mining operations in the world, thanks to its established history of gold and silver mining, pro-mining regulations and abundance of mineral-rich deposits. The Fraser Institute’s 2020 Annual Survey listed Nevada as “the top jurisdiction in the world for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index.” In fact, Nevada claimed first place from its third place rank in 2019.

What makes Nevada so mining-friendly? According to the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Nevada hosts over 180,000 mining claims and the BLM’s largest mining program. Simply put, Nevada and mining go hand in hand, and the resources produced within the state play a critical role in the development of its infrastructure and overall economy.

Considering Nevada’s established mining history, it comes as no surprise that there is no shortage of mining and exploration activity within the state. Notable prospects and mines in the immediate area include Kinross Gold’s (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain and Goldhill projects, Viva Gold’s (TSXV: VAU, OTCMKTS:VAUCF) Midway project and Huntsman Exploration’s (OTCMKTS:BBBMF) Baxter Spring project.

One of the other great mining jurisdictions in the US is Minnesota, which has world-recognized iron ore deposits that have been a key part of the state and the national economy for more than a century. Minnesota also has the largest high-grade unmined deposit of manganese in North America at a time when the use and demand for the mineral continue to grow.

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC,OTCQB:NVDSF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company that currently has two active and advanced stage projects, both of which are 100 percent owned by the company:

  • The first is its flagship Corcoran Silver project located in Nye County, Nevada. This project resides near numerous historical and active gold and silver mines, including projects operated by Kinross and Viva Gold. In addition to Corcoran, Nevada Silver recently expanded its land holding in Nevada to cover the historic Belmont Silver Mining district, which was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district.
  • The second is the Emily Manganese project located in the Cuyuna Iron Range in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. The Emily Manganese project has the highest-grade manganese resource in North America.

These projects give Nevada Silver access to both established silver - gold deposits (Corcoran and Belmont Silver) and an underutilized strategic mineral in manganese (Emily Manganese).

Nevada Silver

“The market's affinity for silver now is where the market's affinity was for uranium two and a half years ago,” said veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule in an interview with INN. Outlining his positive outlook on silver, Rule noted that precious metals bull markets first tend to favor gold as “fear buyers” rush toward it for insurance. Once gold has momentum and the precious metals narrative has gained wider acceptance, investors and speculators (so-called “greed buyers”) enter the market and silver begins to take over.

There are several reasons why Nevada Silver is an attractive option in an investor’s portfolio. The company’s highly experienced management team features decades of combined investing and mining expertise. They also recently announced positive results from drill core assays which hit 3470g/t of silver.

“The exceptional high silver grades in both CC21-02 and CC21-17 indicate widespread high values of silver with appreciable hold, relatively close to the surface,” said Nevada Silver CEO Gary Lewis.

Company Highlights

  • Nevada Silver is a Canada based publicly traded exploration, mineral development, and resource expansion company that primarily operates advanced stage projects in Nevada and Minnesota.
  • The Corcoran Project is Nevada Silver’s flagship asset, with an inferred mineral resource of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces, and is located in Nye County, Nevada, in proximity to current and past producing mines, some of which are run by Kinross and Viva Gold.
  • The Emily Manganese project is Nevada Silver’s other project and is located in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. Due to manganese being a critical mineral on the US 2021 List of Critical Minerals, the need for manganese warrants resource exploration and expansion.
  • With a rise in demand for silver as well as difficulties in mining operations abroad, there is a need for a safe, domestic supply of silver.
  • With a strong multidisciplinary management team fully invested in the Company, Nevada Silver consists of multiple individuals with strong backgrounds in mineral resources and project development.

Key Projects

Concoran Silver

Concoran Silver, located in Nye County, Nevada, USA, is Nevada Silver’s flagship asset. The property takes advantage of excellent positioning in a well-documented mining jurisdiction and a history of successful neighboring silver and gold mines run by successful mining companies Kinross and Viva Gold Corp.

Corcoran Canyon

Concoran Silver consists of 328 contiguous mineral claims: 6,460 acres covering resource expansion and exploration targets. The project has near-surface mineralization and is open in all directions.

An October 2020 NI 43-101 reported an estimate of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces, using a US $21.09/oz price for silver and US$1,657/oz for gold.

Inferred resources

Final assay results from 2021 drilling were released in January 2022 and CEO Gary Lewis shared, "NSC is well advanced in preparations for drill permitting of the north, west and depth extensions of Corcoran in 2022 and are excited by the potential for considerable upside to both size and grade of the deposit."

The Company also recently announced the acquisition of an additional 2,800 acres, 15km southwest of Corcoran, covering the majority of the historic Belmont silver mining camp. Belmont was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district with an estimated ore head-grade averaging 25 ounces per ton of silver.

Emily Manganese

Emily Manganese, located in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, USA, is Nevada Silver’s other project, owned and operated by NSC subsidiary North Star Manganese Inc (NSM). The objective of NSM is to become a “low-cost producer of high-purity, high-value manganese products.” Due to manganese being listed on the United States 2021 List of Critical Minerals, it is expected that a domestic source of manganese is of paramount importance.

Project Highlights:

  • NI-43-101: Barr Engineering Company completed an NI 43-101 that indicates the existence of manganese and iron deposits. The report revealed that approximately 5.6Mt of 19.2 percent manganese and 23.02% iron and inferred 777.8Kt of 22.48 percent manganese and 22.15 percent iron.
  • Strategic Outlook: The Emily Manganese project is reportedly North America’s highest-grade NI 43-101 manganese resource.
  • Developed Infrastructure: A processing plant, tension and storage building and transport and storage facilities, as well as additional features have already been completed at the site.

Management Team

Gary Lewis - CEO & Director

Senior executive with 30+ years in capital markets, business and strategy development. Founded, invested and operated resource projects or assets values at more than US$400M, including the acquisition and ultimate sell-down or listing of high-value, multi-commodity resource projects in Australia, UK, Asia and the Americas.

Sheldon Inwentash - Non-Executive Chairman

Sheldon Inwentash has over 30 years of investing experience and has been instrumental in raising $15 billion for his portfolio companies over the last 15 years. Currently Chairman and CEO of Three D. Capital Inc., a publicly traded Canadian based venture capital and merchant banking firm. He previously led Pinetree Capital through two decades of significant shareholder value accretion.


Henry J. Sandri, PhD - Chief Operating Officer & Director

Henry J. Sandri has a distinguished 30+ year career in the metals and minerals, energy, power and transportation industries. He has managed new ventures, project development and operations on six continents including base, precious and ferrous metals, industrial minerals, energy, utilities and transportation.

Ian Pringle, PhD - Geology Technical Director

Ian Pringle is a senior mining executive with an outstanding track record of successful mineral resource evaluation, discovery, project development and operations. As Managing Director of several Australian listed resource companies, he has considerable experience and high technical capability, particularly in international base and precious metals.

John Kutkevicius - Non-Executive Director

John Kutkevicius is a specialist income tax lawyer with the Toronto firm of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP. He has served as a director of a number of junior resource companies including Bakerville Gold Mines Ltd, Changfeng Energy Inc. and Chariot Resources Limited.

Natasha Tsai - Chief Financial Officer

Natasha Tsai is a Chartered Professional Accountant with Malaspina Consultants Inc. Previously, she was a senior accountant with Grant Thornton LLP. She has acted as Chief Financial Officer and/or controller for a number of listed companies and has corporate finance and listed-company experience in an array of sectors. She also serves as Chief Financial Officer of NameSilo Technologies Corp., Getchell Gold Corp., PPX Mining Corp., Sentinel Resources Corp., and Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Santacruz Silver Produces 3.2 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in 2021

Santacruz Silver Produces 3.2 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in 2021

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("the Company" or "Santacruz") reports its operating results for the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provides an operations update.

2021 Production Highlights (compared to 2020):

Keep reading... Show less

Fortuna provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonnes per day open pit mine at Séguéla, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021 ). All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, commented, "The Séguéla Project is advancing on schedule following the construction decision at the end of the third quarter of 2021." Mr. Criddle continued, "The Project is successfully transitioning from detailed engineering design to construction and remains on budget and on schedule to pour gold by mid-2023."

Keep reading... Show less
Thunderstruck corrects option grant news release

Thunderstruck corrects option grant news release

THUNDERSTRUCK GRANTS OPTIONS TO BUY 1.4M SHARES AMENDED FEB, 2, 2022 FROM 5 YEAR PERIOD TO 10 YEAR PERIOD.

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.'s board of directors has granted 1.4 million options at an exercise price of 6.5 cents, for a period of 10 years, to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Acquires Historic High-Grade Silver Mines South of the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to advise that it has filed 124 new claims and reached agreement to acquire a number of patented claims, to cover two areas of extensive historic silver mines 15 kilometers southwest of the Company's 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and 80 kilometers north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada (Figure 1). A total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims have been secured

The new NSC claim areas (Belmont Silver Project and the North Belmont Silver Project) surround or cover the majority of old silver workings of the Belmont silver mining camp near the historic Belmont town.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×