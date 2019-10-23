Zonetail and Elby Mobility Sign Letter of Intent to Explore a Strategic Partnership to Offer eBikes Through Zonetail’s Hotel and Condominium Mobile Platforms

Zonetail Inc. is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to enter into an exclusive partnership agreement with Elby Mobility.









Zonetail Inc. (TSXV:ZONE) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to enter into an exclusive partnership agreement with Elby Mobility to offer hotel guests and condo residents its ebikes for rental or purchase. Elby’s software will be integrated into Zonetail’s hotel and condo mobile platforms, so guests and residents who wish to rent an ebike can simply download the Zonetail app to gain access.

After launching with the founder of Magna International, Mr. Frank Stronach, Elby Mobility has become a leader in the rapidly growing micro mobility market.

“Our mission is to inspire a new era of mobility by delivering the best personal transportation experience,” says Scott Macwilliam, President and CEO at Elby Mobility. “As a result, we will enhance daily life and the communities in which we work and live.” Macwilliam continues, “Zonetail’s innovative hotel and condo mobile platforms and their penetration into these markets allows for rapid scale and adds value to all stakeholders by integrating sustainable transportation into the condo and hotel/resort user experience by way of our premium, safe, and technology forward ebikes and future mobility solutions.”

The Zonetail mobile platform and apps provide hotel guests and condo residents access and interaction with building amenities and services. Zonetail also connects residents with neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions through the apps ‘Explore’ section.

“We’re excited about this great opportunity with Elby Mobility. eBikes are exactly the product that will add to the lifestyles of our condo resident and hotel guest users,” said Mark Holmes, CEO and co-Founder of Zonetail. “As we continue to roll out our mobile apps across North America we couldn’t ask for a better partner and product to work with.”

In other news, Zonetail Inc. has retained Paradox Public Relations Inc. (”Paradox”) to provide investor relations services to the Company. The investor relations agreement with Paradox has a term of 36 months at $7500 per month plus applicable taxes and may be terminated at any time after the first 5 months without charge by either party by providing 30 days notice.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information on Zonetail, please visit https://www.zonetail.com

About Elby Mobility

Founded in 2019, Elby Mobility is pioneering a revolution in the way we move through our communities and cities.

Elby Mobility’s ebikes provide empowering alternatives to move people through their communities with ease. By providing a scalable, leading-edge solution, we strive to relieve the pain points of transportation and build value for businesses. At the same time, we know our electric-powered solutions are contributing toward a sustainable future, reduced congestion, a cleaner environment, and higher quality of life for everyone.

Elby Mobility sells directly to consumers but is also a leading provider of ebike fleets to hospitality properties, corporate and collegiate campuses, high-density residential communities, and municipal governments. These fleets provide organizations with new opportunities for revenue generation, improved customer engagement and loyalty, and methods to advance corporate sustainability initiatives.

The Elby S1 ebike is designed to handle the rigors of frequent use and to deliver a premium personal transportation experience that’s consistent with the best global brands. Elby ebikes harken back to the first ride you took as a kid, sparking joy, inspiring better health and wellness, and forging a deeper connection to the world around you.

Elby is welcoming, aspirational, connected, and built to carry us all into a better future. Most of all, they’re incredibly fun to use. Elby. Feel Electric.

For more information on Elby Mobility, please visit https://www.elbybike.com

About Paradox

Paradox is a Montreal-based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for 20 years. Paradox has developed an extensive network in the capital markets over the years and will increase Zonetail’s visibility toward the financial community by direct introduction & marketing to capital market professionals and organizing presentations and meetings with interested parties.

