5 Top Tech Stocks on the 2020 OTCQX Best 50

OTC Markets Group has released its list of the best-performing stocks on the OTCQX. Here’s an overview of the top tech stocks listed.









With a new year underway, OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) has released its annual 2020 OTCQX Best 50 lineup of the best performing companies on its exchange on Tuesday (January 21) — and several tech firms made an appearance.

The list compiles the top performing companies in the US and abroad that trade on the OTCQX Best Market based on a one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth during the calendar 2019 year.

In 2019, the top 50 firms traded an aggregate US$13.7 billion dollar volume, a drop from the US$19.3 billion reported in the 2019 top 50 list. The average total return to investors, however, was up from last year to 91 percent from 21 percent.

How can new investors profit from the billions of dollars in revenue in tech? Get our FREE XFuture conference report on tech investing! Give me my free report!

Criteria to make the list includes having a share price of US$0.25 or more on December 31, 2019, trading at or above US$500,000 in dollar volume for the year and being a member of the OTCQX Composite Index by the end of the year.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the list’s top five companies in the tech industry. Read on to learn more about the firms below.

1. Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY,MCX:RTKM)

First on our list and eighth overall on the OTC Markets’ is the Russian telecoms company Rostelecom.

The company boasts the title of the largest provider of digital services in its home country, providing both government and corporate institutions with telecommunication services. The firm also has its hands in cloud computing and cyber security, with offerings for the healthcare, education and housing industries.

Rostelecom quickly began to make moves in the new year. Earlier this month, it announced that its subsidiary, Rostelecom Datacenters, had acquired DataLine, the second largest data center provider in Russia.

On Tuesday (January 21), Rostelecom invested 2 billion rubles into the Russian Internet Initiatives Development Fund to develop the Russian capital venture market.

2. Crexendo (OTCQX:CXDO)

Next up is Arizona-based cloud communication provider Crexendo, which took the 13th spot on the OTC Market’s top 50 list.

The firm offers voice and data communication services to small- and medium-sized enterprises with solutions including phone accessories, mobile software and call center support.

Its report for Q3 2019 included that Crexendo saw a 19 percent increase in total revenue year-over-year to US$3.6 million. Unified communications as a service revenue was up as well, rising 24 percent year-over-year to US$3.1 million.

3. Flyht Aerospace Solutions (OTCQX:FLYLF,TSXV:FLY.V)

Following right behind Crexendo is Flyht Aerospace, which provides satellite communications, global flight tracking and real-time aircraft health solutions to over 70 airlines, companies and manufacturers worldwide.

Taking the 14th spot on the OTCQX Best 50, the Alberta-based aerospace company is behind the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS), which reduces costs related to aircrafts by improving operations control and dispatch reliability.

The firm was able to leverage the value of the AFIRS to secure a US$6.2 million contract with WestJet, owned by Onex (TSX:ONEX,OTC Pink:ONEXF), in which it will provide the airline with AFIRS units to support satellite communications.

4. ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY)

ASM International takes the second to last spot on our list and 17th on the top 50.

The Netherlands-based firm has offices in 14 countries globally and supplies equipment for semiconductor wafer processing, a substance used in electronics to make integrated circuits.

ASM put up impressive numbers in its Q3 2019 results, reporting that new orders led to 292 million euros raked in the third quarter, representing an 8 percent increase quarter-over-quarter.

Order intake was strong in Q4 2019 as well, coming in at over 370 million euros, significantly above the 290 million euro to 310 million euro range guidance reported in its Q3 2019 results.

5. H2O Innovation (OTCQX:HEOFF,TSXV:HEO)

Finally, we have Canadian water treatment company H2O Innovation taking the 18th spot on the Best 50 list.

The firm specializes in custom water and wastewater solutions using membrane technologies, a process that uses membranes to catch solids and other substances in water filtration.

Applications for H2O Innovation’s solutions span drinking water, water reuse and wastewater treatment for municipal, industrial and corporate entities.

To start the year, H2O Innovation’s subsidiary, Piedmont, a provider of corrosion-resistant equipment for desalination plants, secured orders for fiber-reinforced polyester filter cartridge housings and couplings valued at C$3.5 million.

The order will go towards what will be the largest seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant in the world, said Piedmont Managing Director Ties Venema in the press release.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Danielle Edwards, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.