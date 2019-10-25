Tech Big News Roundup: Venzee Adds Fortune 1000 Clients for Automated and Accurate Content Delivery; Water Ways Secures Second Commercial Order for its Cannabis IoT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System; dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology Approved in Underground Mining
Danielle Adams - October 25th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Blockchain:
Cleantech:
Emerging Tech:
- YDX Brings Arkave VR to EGLX eSports Event, Sponsored by CasinoParty.Fun
- Water Ways Announces the Second Commercial C$352,000 Order for its New Cannabis IoT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System “The Cannaways”
Security:
- Plymouth Rock Technologies Announces Aerospace and Scientific Components Acquisition from Aerowave Corp.
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.