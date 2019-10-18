Tech Big News Roundup: dynaCERT Establishes Strategic Alliance with MOSOLF Group of Europe; Marble Partners with Theory+Practice; Plymouth Rock Technologies Launches Threat Detection Drone
Danielle Adams - October 18th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Cleantech:
Emerging Tech:
- HeyBryan Partners with Certn to Ensure the Safety of Its Users
- YDreams Global Secures Funds From Main Sponsor to Create New Immersive Exhibition
Fintech:
Security:
