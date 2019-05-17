Tech Big News Roundup: NuRAN Announces Imminent Contract of C$4M; Venzee Mesh API Connects with Amazon; Wonderfilm Media and 101 Films Announce “Wonderfilm Global” a New International Film & Media Distribution Joint Venture
Danielle Adams - May 17th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- Kontrol Energy’s Operating Subsidiary ORTECH Receives $565,000 Order from Global Cement Company
- TruTrace Technologies and California-based Nonnie’s Nectar Execute Letter of Intent to Begin Product Validation Program
- LottoGopher Announces FORK to Develop a Blockchain-Disciplined Payment and Administration Platform for Bravio Technologies’ Foreign Lotteries Program
- Venzee Mesh API Connects with Amazon
Emerging Tech:
- Nerds On Site Targets M&A Opportunities in USA and Canada
- Wonderfilm Media and 101 Films Announce “Wonderfilm Global” a New International Film & Media Distribution Joint Venture
- YDX and Studio 41b open new Arkave VR Arena in Orlando, Florida
Mobile:
