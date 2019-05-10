Tech Big News Roundup: Codebase Receives DTC Eligibility; YDX and Studio 41B Sign to Bring First Arkave VR to Colorado; PowerBand Receives Exporter Dealership Licence
Danielle Adams - May 10th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- YDX and Studio 41B sign to bring first Arkave VR to Colorado, USA
- Codebase Ventures Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility
Emerging Tech:
- Nerds On Site Investment in Adam Networks Delivering Results
- PowerBand Receives Exporter Dealership Licence
- TruTrace Technologies Enters into Strategic Working Relationship with Strainprint Technologies
