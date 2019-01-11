Tech Big News Roundup: RESAAS Signs Agreement with LEGACY Council of Canada; EnerDynamic Delivers Initial Units to hifarms; Wonderfilm Sets Six Films for Production
Danielle Adams - January 11th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- RESAAS Signs Agreement with LEGACY Council of Canada
- Blox Labs Inc. and AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Enter Letter of Intent to Form Cannabis Operations Management Company
- Kontrol Energy Introduces SmartSuite(R) Energy Management Technology for Global Commercial, Multi-Residential and Hospitality Real Estate Market
- Lomiko’s SHD Smart Home Devices Attends CES 2019 to Meet Electronics Distributors as Innovative Spider Charger™ In-Wall USB Port Market Potential Reaches 15 Million Units
Cleantech:
Mobile:
