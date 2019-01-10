RESAAS Signs Agreement with LEGACY Council of Canada

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS), a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with LEGACY Council of Canada to license RESAAS technology for its real estate investors.









LEGACY Council of Canada is a boutique real estate investment advisory firm. It empowers investors worldwide through digital academia and education, creating access to service providers inside the realm of real estate, finance and intergenerational estate planning. LEGACY’s approach to providing service is grounded by AI (artificial intelligence) and driven by new technologies developed by RESAAS.

This agreement executed on November 9th 2018 supersedes a Memorandum of Understanding previously signed with REIN Group of Companies in May 2018, one of LEGACY’s portfolio brands. More specifically, this agreement includes new customizations to suit the specific requirements of the project, totaling $200,000. The agreement has a term of 5 years; once customization is complete, a monthly licensing fee subscription is activated.

“We have had a tremendous response from our members about our plans to digitize some of the very core fundamentals we provide,” said Jean-Guy Francouer, Chief Growth Officer at LEGACY Council of Canada. “Proptech (“property technology”) will push real estate businesses to the next level, through growth using real estate tools, artificial intelligence, technology and apps. The value we provide our members will be tremendous, as the basis for the technology is built from RESAAS’ award-winning technology platform that already has an enterprise value of approximately $25m. By extending it for our own specific needs, we will have a best-in-class solution for our members.”

“Since forming a relationship with REIN in the spring of 2018 and then LEGACY Council of Canada in early 2019, we have uncovered areas within the proptech sector that are primed for innovation,” said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. “LEGACY’s commitment to their thousands of members, and providing them with never-before-seen technology through new investment in the RESAAS technology platform, will position them for unprecedented growth in 2019.”

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact:

Tom Rossiter, CEO

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 558-2929 Email: investors@resaas.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.’s expectations and projections.

