Tech Big News Roundup: NuRAN Confirms 5G Capability; Datametrex Chosen as Technology Partner for Two Lakes Group; RYAH Partners With SOS Cannabis for Canadian Patient Reimbursement
Danielle Adams - August 2nd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Emerging Tech:
- YDX signs 2 new Arkave VR Arenas in London, UK
- RYAH Signs Partnership Agreement With SOS Cannabis for Reimbursement for Canadian Patients
- PowerBand Executes Unit Purchase Agreement to Acquire MUSA Auto Finance – A Leading FinTech Auto Lease Finance Company in the United States
- NuRAN Wireless Confirms 5G Capability
- Wonderfilm Announces 8 Movies Already Green-Lit for Shooting in 2020, Representing $60 Million US in Production Budgets
- Water Ways Announces the Completion of its First Irrigation Project in Central Asia and the Signing of two New Irrigation Projects in Ethiopia
Security:
