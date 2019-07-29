RYAH Signs Partnership Agreement With SOS Cannabis for Reimbursement for Canadian Patients

RYAH Medtech Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), announced today it has executed a partnership agreement with SOS cannabis (“SOS Cannabis”).









RYAH Medtech Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), announced today it has executed a partnership agreement with SOS cannabis (“SOS Cannabis”). The agreement will provide Canadian patients with the ability to obtain free legal representation to seek reimbursement from different government agencies for the medical costs associated with purchasing the RYAH dose-measuring vaporizer and proprietary dry-herb cartridges.

The partnership agreement will provide RYAH device and cartridge patients in Canada with access to an experienced legal and case management team at SOS Cannabis, who will prepare the case file and seek retroactive and prospective reimbursement for plant-based medical patients, at no cost. The agreement provides RYAH with a unique advantage in terms of its Canadian footprint and leading market positioning for serving the region’s medical community.

Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH stated: “As we enter the plant-based medicinal market in Canada with our Health Canada Class I licensed dry-herb cartridges and our dry-herb vaporizer, we will be providing consumers with a complete solution for dose-control, heating, consumption and feedback. The SOS Cannabis partnership takes our solution further by providing patients with the ability to seek reimbursement on RYAH products from governmental agencies, at no additional costs.”

Maitre Robert Astell, President of SOS Cannabis stated “We are delighted to welcome RYAH into our family of high-end medicinal delivery solutions. RYAH’s focus on providing patients with a world-class dose-measuring, strain analytics and real-time feedback capability is much needed in the plant based medical arena. We look forward to onboarding RYAH consumers into our fully-automated registration platform and to provide them with the state-of-the-art case management service in fulfilling their need for economic assistance in providing cannabis-based medicine products.”

About SOS Cannabis

SOS Cannabis is a multi-disciplinary law firm headquartered in Quebec, Canada whose objective is to help people that use medical cannabis prescribed by a doctor to seek retroactive and prospective monetary reimbursement through claims made to governmental organizations. SOS Cannabis also provides referral services to a network of medical professionals and medical cannabis suppliers. The company comes with an experienced legal and administrative team to support medical claims with the provincial and federal governments.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for growers, dispensaries and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States rules and regulation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company; execution of additional distribution agreements; and the results users may receive from using RYAH are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

