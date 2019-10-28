Australia

Talga Resources and BillerudKorsnas Sign Joint Agreement

- October 28th, 2019

Talga will be integrating its graphene-based material into BillerudKorsnas packaging products, replacing plastic materials.

Talga Resources (ASX:TLG), a graphene company, announced that it is entering a joint development agreement with Sweden-based packaging company BillerudKorsnas.

Together, the two companies are working to develop sustainable packaging materials through incorporating Talphene, a graphene-based material, into BillerudKorsnas’ packaging. Ultimately, the partnership is working to commercialize these new products across BillerudKorsnas’ international industrial client base.

As quoted in the press release:

Terms of the JDA set forth a structure for the parties to continue development of the packaging technology. Highlights of the JDA include:

• Ongoing co-development and validation of improved packaging technology incorporating Talphene in BillerudKorsnäs products.

• Terms for potential commercialisation of products and intellectual property ownership.

• Commercialisation of successful products can be facilitated through BillerudKorsnäs’ existing global industrial clients. The incorporation of Talphene into BillerudKorsnäs packaging is designed to enable a range of performance and eco-benefits such as natural fibre replacement of plastic packaging, amongst others.

Talga Managing Director, Mr Mark Thompson: “Packaging is a high volume application where graphene can make a material impact to performance, functionality and recycling. We are excited to be advancing our relationship with a global industry leader such as BillerudKorsnäs to enable greener and innovative packaging solutions with our graphene technology.”

Click here to read the full press release.

