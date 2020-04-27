G6 Materials Corp. Announces Upsize of Private Placement to Raise $1,001,000

G6 Materials Corp. (TSXV:GGG, OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to announce its intention to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from C$350,000 to $1,001,000.









G6 Materials Corp. (the “Company” or “G6”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to announce its intention to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from C$350,000 to $1,001,000. The Company will issue up to 14,300,000 Units for total gross proceeds of up to C$1,001,000 at a price of $0.07 per unit.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.12 per share. If the common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at a volume weighted-average price of $0.16 or more per common share for any period of at least ten consecutive trading days after four months plus one day from the initial closing date, the Company shall be entitled to accelerate the expiry time of the warrants to a date that is at least thirty days from the date that notice of such acceleration is given via news release by the Company, with the new expiry time specified in such news release.

Insiders have indicated that they will be participating for a significant portion of the financing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement to fund the design, development and marketing of the new graphene enhanced air filtration system and for general working capital purposes.

The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about May 1, 2020 and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is no material fact or material change regarding G6 that has not been generally disclosed.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is an innovative technology company operating in the space of advanced materials. The Company’s work is dedicated to research, development, and commercialization of the groundbreaking properties of graphene and other 2D materials. The Company is offering high-tech solutions in several areas, including:

R&D Materials: These diverse materials have a full spectrum of commercial, research, and military applications. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., currently offers over 100 graphene and related products to a client list comprised of more than 14,000 customers worldwide, including nearly every Fortune 500 tech company and major research university. The Company’s suite of products is available online at the Company’s e-commerce platform www.graphene-supermarket.com

3D Printing: The 3D printing division of the Company offers a portfolio of 3D printable filaments. These materials can be purchased through multiple distribution networks worldwide or directly from the web-store www.blackmagic3D.com

High-Performance Epoxies: Adhesive materials produced by the Company are distributed under G6-EpoxyTM trade name and can be purchased at www.g6-epoxy.com

Fine Organic Chemicals: ChemApproachTM is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of building blocks to R&D facilities in the pharmaceutical/agricultural industries, biotechnology, academic institutions, and hi-tech companies. Please visit http://www.chemapproach.com

The Company’s headquarters are located at 760 Koehler Avenue, Ronkonkoma, New York. This 8,000 sq. ft. facility is situated in a tech park near Long Island MacArthur Airport, approximately 45 miles east of New York City. The facility has ample office and R&D space, as well as over 4,000 sq. ft. of production and warehouse space. Our facility is equipped with a wet lab for graphene wafer processing and reactors for graphene production as well as twin and single screw extruders and various resin mixing equipment. The research team of G6 Materials Corp operates a state-of-the-art analytical laboratory, developing and testing the quality of materials. The in-house analytical capabilities include rheology measurement station, four-probe conductivity measurement equipment, Universal Test Station for evaluation of materials’ mechanical performance, Raman spectroscopy, and optical microscopy.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements on the proposed upsized private placement financing of the Company; the design, development and marketing of the new graphene enhanced air filtration system; and, the Company’s future plans and growth opportunities.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the ongoing impact of COVID 19; the proposed upsized financing may not close on the terms and timing as anticipated in this news release, or at all; the Company may not advance the design, development and marketing of new graphene enhanced air filtration systems as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may never see any economic benefit from its initiatives to design, develop and market enhanced air filtration systems; and other related risks as more fully set out in the in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings at www.sedar.com. The Company has also assumed that: the Company can close the proposed upsized financing as currently anticipated (including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange); and no significant events occur outside of the Company’s normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward -looking information other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. No securities of the Company have been or will, in the foreseeable future, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

