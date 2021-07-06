Jackpot Digital: Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV:JJ,OTCQB:JPOTF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV:JJ,OTCQB:JPOTF) replicates and enhances the experience of multiplayer casino games such as poker, blackjack baccarat and many others. Jackpot Digital has deep roots in the gaming business and has evolved with the changing landscape throughout Canada and the USA for over two decades. Jackpot Blitz™ is essentially a digital ‘smart table’ which brings the social benefits of multiplayer casino games into the digital era. The 84-inch, 4k touchscreen creates a stunning player experience while controlling costs and maximizing operator efficiency and flexibility.

Jackpot Digital is a global leader in the manufacturing, installation, and operation of electronic gaming tables.

Jackpot Digital is an early mover in the electronic gaming industry, seeing significant electronic gaming growth potential. Europe and Asia present untapped markets in the iGaming industry.

Jackpot Digital’s electronic gaming tables are found on land and sea, featuring prominently in gaming areas on cruise ships, such as Carnival Cruise Lines, Princess, Virgin Voyages, and Costa Cruise, with plans to add machines to Royal Caribbean ships soon.

The company’s flagship Jackpot Blitz™ product merges the best of traditional gaming experiences through interactive, feature-rich, digital tables that increase poker revenues while decreasing costs for casinos.

Jackpot Blitz™ provides consistent, recurring revenue for the company through attractive licensing and royalty deals.

Jackpot Digital is aggressively expanding into onshore casinos, with multiple installations in land-based casinos already occurring.

The company has obtained the necessary GLI certifications to develop and operate ETGs in various global jurisdictions.

The company recently announced a spin-out of its iGaming assets. Shareholders will receive one share of Spinco for every five shares of Jackpot Digital common stock they own, with a record date of July 21, 2021