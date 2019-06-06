NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX with New Features

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), technology company announced that it is launching Quake II RTX through LightSpeed Studios with its new ray-tracing algorithm. Quake II RTX, originally released in 1997 is a classic video game that incorporated the first path-traced lighting and shadow features. As quoted in the press release: Quake II RTX includes the first three single-player levels of … Continued









NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), technology company announced that it is launching Quake II RTX through LightSpeed Studios with its new ray-tracing algorithm. Quake II RTX, originally released in 1997 is a classic video game that incorporated the first path-traced lighting and shadow features.

As quoted in the press release:

Quake II RTX includes the first three single-player levels of the beloved PC gaming classic. Gamers that already own Quake II can experience the whole game in its entirety, including multiplayer deathmatch and cooperative multiplayer modes, all fully path traced. “We are giving Quake II back to gamers with a bold new look, as Quake II RTX,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “Ray tracing is the technology that is defining the next generation of PC games, and it’s fitting that Quake II is a part of that.”

