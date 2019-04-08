Millennial Esports CMO Darren Cox Promoted to President and Director

Millennial Esports (TSXV:GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) announced today that Chief Marketing Officer, Darren Cox has been promoted to President and to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Cox is the founder of IDEAS + CARS, the originator of Nissan’s GT Academy, and the brains behind the global smash hit racing competition, World’s Fastest Gamer.









Millennial Esports (TSXV:GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) announced today that Chief Marketing Officer, Darren Cox has been promoted to President and to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Cox is the founder of IDEAS + CARS, the originator of Nissan’s GT Academy, and the brains behind the global smash hit racing competition, World’s Fastest Gamer. He has served as Millennial’s CMO since 2017.

“Darren Cox has played a major role in developing and implementing Millennial’s strategic focus on esports racing,” said Millennial Esports CEO, Steve Shoemaker. “We are confident that, with his unmatched database, decades of motorsport experience, and well-earned reputation as The Godfather of Esports Racing, Darren is the perfect fit to take this company forward.”

The Company also announced that Founder Alex Igelman and ex-Chairman Ron Spoehel have resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company sincerely thanks both Mr. Igelman and Mr. Spoehel for their tireless efforts in moving Millennial Esports forward.

Mr. Igelman served as CEO from October 2016, when the company first acquired Pro Gaming League, to July 2018. He was instrumental in the creation of the Millennial Esports brand, the Company’s public listing, and the acquisition of leading gaming brands such as Eden Games, IDEAS+CARS, and Streamhachet.

“Millennial Esports is indebted to both Alex and Ron for their hard work and dedication to the company,” said Mr. Shoemaker. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

“I will look back fondly on my time with Millennial eSports and the many milestones we were able to achieve,” said Mr. Igelman. “I am extremely excited about the future and potential of the esports industry and wish Millennial Esports all the best moving forward.”

About Millennial Esports Corp.

Millennial Esports Corp. (MEC) is a vertically integrated mobile gaming publisher leading a revolution to fuse Esports racing and professional motorsport through a global competition model. MEC is utilizing its gaming franchises and intellectual property (IP) to engage millions of new players. Combined with its virtual and live tournament platforms, gaming analytics capability, and motorsport IP – including World’s Fastest Gamer – MEC is uniquely positioned to become the market leader in Esports Racing.

