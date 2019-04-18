FANDOM SPORTS Teams Up with Interdependence Public Relations for Upcoming App Launch

The highly anticipated FANDOM SPORTS App will launch in June of 2019 as a first-of-its kind social platform allowing users to ‘Pick a Fight, Talk Trash and Get Rewarded.’









FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE:FDM, OTCQB:FDMSF) (FANDOM SPORTS) is pleased to announce the company has teamed up with Chicago-based public relations agency, Interdependence Public Relations for the upcoming global launch of the FANDOM SPORTS App, which is slated for release in June of 2019.

The promising, first-of-its-kind app looks to fill a current gap in the social media space for sports fans. The FANDOM SPORTS App is a new and innovative platform where sports aficionados can specifically go to cheer, argue and celebrate their favorite teams. The app also offers real-world rewards and experiences, such as custom trips to the biggest sporting events in the world, to its most loyal users.

“This is an exhilarating time for us at FANDOM SPORTS and we are very pleased to work with this renowned agency to help get the word out to eager fans who will now have a place to express themselves,” said Henri Holm, CEO and Director of FANDOM SPORTS.

IDPR has assisted some of the most notable players in the gaming and technology space including, PUBG Mobile, among others.

“We’re incredibly excited to take part in this groundbreaking launch,” said Laura Waldron, VP of Client Services for Interdependence Public Relations. “This app promises to be a slam dunk and we are eager for users to experience it themselves.”

About FANDOM SPORTS:

“Play. Predict. Get Rewarded.” FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment and gaming company “Hell Bent” on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app allows users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The company’s 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform two global apps with one FANCOIN economy for super fans to fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company’s corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “consider,” “project,” and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS’ good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS’ annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

