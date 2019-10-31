Simply Mac and Torque Esports Enter US$3.15 Million Deal

Simply Mac will provide content across social media channels for “America’s Fastest Gamer” further integrating into the gaming market.









Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM), parent company of Simply Mac, a premiere partner of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced that it has entered a deal valued at US$3.15 with Torque Esports (TSXV:GAME). In a three-year partnership, Simply Mac will have sponsorship rights to Torque Esports subsidiary, Ideas & Cars for wider access into the growing gaming audience base.

As quoted in the press release:

“Simply Mac is not just signing on as a partner; they’ll play an active role in bringing the story of the competition to fans across the world,” Torque Esports President and CEO, Darren Cox said. “We’re thrilled with the integration of Simply Mac as a partner. Not only will our daily social media content be produced exclusively on Apple products, our full six-part documentary series will also be edited on the latest Apple hardware. “We’re bringing ten of the best racing gamers in the world to California for this amazing competition. The stakes are going to be incredibly high – everybody wants that real-world race drive, and they will all be under intense pressure to perform – we’re looking forward to giving fans a great behind-the-scenes look thanks to Simply Mac.”

Click here to read the full press release.