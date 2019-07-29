Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company to Acquire PLAYlive Nation

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WNR) announced the acquisition of PLAYlive Nation, a company that owns 44 gaming centers. PLAYlive Nation has an audience of over 150,000 monthly gamers in 11 states. As quoted in the press release: Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am proud to announce the acquisition of PLAYlive which … Continued









Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WNR) announced the acquisition of PLAYlive Nation, a company that owns 44 gaming centers. PLAYlive Nation has an audience of over 150,000 monthly gamers in 11 states.

As quoted in the press release:

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am proud to announce the acquisition of PLAYlive which further demonstrates management’s commitment to reach our aforementioned goal to operate 50 Esports Gaming Centers. PLAYlive combined with existing Simplicity Esports Gaming Centers, represents the largest brick and mortar footprint of Esports Gaming Centers, affiliated with an esports organization in North America. We intend to leverage our vast footprint to further implement our brick and click approach connecting esports fans, players, gamers and influencers on a large scale, thereby representing attractive opportunities for corporate partnerships. Simplicity Esports will host competitive tournaments, grass roots community leagues, and special events connecting both professional and casual gamers with our brand.” CEO of PLAYlive, Duncan Wood noted, “Joining forces with the first pure play publicly traded esports organization in North America is extremely exciting. The combination of our companies will create an industry leader and define the future of Esports Gaming Centers. My confidence in Simplicity Esports’ management’s ability to increase shareholder value, is reflected in my receiving restricted shares of common stock as consideration for the transaction.”

Click here to read the full press release.