ICOx Subsidiary to Build Esports and Sports Betting Partnerships

- July 11th, 2019

ICOx (TSXV:ICOX), a developer of digital currencies announced that its subsidiary, sBetOne is newly focusing on the esports industry and celebrity-endorsed golf-sports betting. sBetOne plans to integrate ICOx’s digital currency platform to leverage these new partnerships.

As quoted in the press release:

Gabe Hunterton, former Property President City of Dreams Casino and Hotel Macau and former National Director of Marketing for Bellagio Las Vegas, noted, “Sports betting in the US is going mainstream. As it becomes a much more widely accepted form of entertainment, I believe the market is massively undervaluing the mid to long term value that will be created in this exciting and regulated sector. I look forward to helping the sBetOne team with its clear product, marketing and regulatory focus which will be positioned to win in the long term.”

The sBetOne sports betting platform is being developed to include regulated sports betting, peer-to-peer betting (P2P), sports betting tournaments and freemium/play-for-free options, all with advanced geo-fencing, know-your-customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), money transmitter business licensing (MSB) regulatory requirements and branded digital currencies as permitted.

