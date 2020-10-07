CSE Bulletin: New Listing – Gamesquare Esports Inc. (GSQ)

The common shares of Gamesquare Esports Inc., previously listed as Magnolia Colombia Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.









Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Gamesquare operates an esports agency supported by complementary media and technology to support a cast of influencers, players and on-screen talent in the gaming sector.

Issuer: Gamesquare Esports Inc. Security Type: Common Shares Symbol(s): GSQ Number of securities issued and outstanding: 51 328 911 Number of Securities reserved for issuance: 12 775 314 CSE Sector: Technology CUSIP: 36468F 10 5 ISIN: CA 36468F10 5 3 Boardlot: 500 Consolidation: 5.8 Old for 1 New Trading Date: October 2020 Other Exchanges: N/A Fiscal Year end: November Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GSQ. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

