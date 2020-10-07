Esports

Investing News
.

CSE Bulletin: New Listing – Gamesquare Esports Inc. (GSQ)

- October 7th, 2020
gamesquare logo

The common shares of Gamesquare Esports Inc., previously listed as Magnolia Colombia Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

The common shares of Gamesquare Esports Inc., previously listed as Magnolia Colombia Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Gamesquare operates an esports agency supported by complementary media and technology to support a cast of influencers, players and on-screen talent in the gaming sector.

Issuer: Gamesquare Esports Inc.
Security Type: Common Shares
Symbol(s): GSQ
Number of securities issued and outstanding: 51 328 911
Number of Securities reserved for issuance: 12 775 314
CSE Sector: Technology
CUSIP: 36468F 10 5
ISIN: CA 36468F10 5 3
Boardlot: 500
Consolidation: 5.8 Old for 1 New
Trading Date: October 2020
Other Exchanges: N/A
Fiscal Year end: November
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GSQ. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

 

Source

Esports Outlook Start Report Cover

Read our FREE investment report on how to get started in the Esports market!
Click here to gain access

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×