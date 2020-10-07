CSE Bulletin: New Listing – Gamesquare Esports Inc. (GSQ)
Lauren Kelly - October 7th, 2020
The common shares of Gamesquare Esports Inc., previously listed as Magnolia Colombia Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Gamesquare operates an esports agency supported by complementary media and technology to support a cast of influencers, players and on-screen talent in the gaming sector.
|Issuer:
|Gamesquare Esports Inc.
|Security Type:
|Common Shares
|Symbol(s):
|GSQ
|Number of securities issued and outstanding:
|51 328 911
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance:
|12 775 314
|CSE Sector:
|Technology
|CUSIP:
|36468F 10 5
|ISIN:
|CA 36468F10 5 3
|Boardlot:
|500
|Consolidation:
|5.8 Old for 1 New
|Trading Date:
|October 2020
|Other Exchanges:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end:
|November
|Transfer Agent:
|TSX Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GSQ. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com