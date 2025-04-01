CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

Effective immediately, Green River Gold Corp. is suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

Les activités de Green River Gold Corp. sont suspendues immédiatement, conformément à la politique 3 de la CSE. Cette suspension est considérée comme une suspension réglementaire au sens du Règlement 23-101 sur les règles de négociation. Une ordonnance d'interdiction d'opérations a été émise par la Commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta.

Pour de plus amples renseignements sur les interdictions d'opérations, visitez la base de données des interdictions d'opérations des Autorités canadiennes en valeurs mobilières à l'adresse www.securities-administrators.ca.

Date : Le 1 avril/April 2025
Symbol/Symbole : CCR

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

CCR:CNX
Green River Gold
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Developing Prospective Gold Projects in the Cariboo Gold District of BC

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On February 6, 2025, the Company disseminated a news release (the "MCTO Notice") disclosing that it had voluntarily applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") as it was not able to complete and file its audited financial statements, CEO and CFO certifications, and management discussion & analysis (the "Annual Filings") for the year ended September 30, 2024 by the filing deadline of January 28, 2025. On February 6, 2025, the Company announced that the ASC granted the MCTO.

Green River Gold Corp. Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Finalization of Pending Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Green River Gold Corp. Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Finalization of Pending Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company") announces that it has requested a temporary Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") from the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") in connection with the Company's filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the financial year ended September 30, 2024 (collectively the "Annual Filings").

The Company's financial statements have significantly increased in complexity over the last year due to the Company's expansion into a new line of business. The Company is requesting the MCTO in order to secure additional time for the Company's auditors to complete the audit of the financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

PRESS RELEASE HIGHLIGHTS:

  1. Green River will be entering the real estate development businesses, with a focus on the Edmonton and Northern Alberta region, beginning early in calendar 2025.

Green River Gold Gives Update on Drilling Progress and Results

Green River Gold Gives Update on Drilling Progress and Results

PRESS RELEASE HIGHLIGHTS:
  1. Drilling results from WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03 confirm consistent nickel mineralization within the Deep Purple Anomaly.
  2. Elevated gold mineralization has been identified in DH-24-01, with gold grades reaching up to 0.761 grams per tonne.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("the Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the completion of four drill holes for the 2024 season: WK-24-01, WK-24-02, WK-24-03, and DH-24-01. WK-24-01 to 03 were drilled with a portable Winkie drill rig (WK) using an AQTQ core barrel and DH-24-01 with a standard-sized diamond drill rig (DH) using an NQ barrel. The Company has received assay results for holes WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03. These holes were drilled along the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly at the Company's 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometres east of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the Cariboo Mining District of South Central British Columbia, Canada.

Green River Gold Records Anomalous High Gold, Cobalt, Lead, and Zinc XRF Readings at the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Records Anomalous High Gold, Cobalt, Lead, and Zinc XRF Readings at the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the preliminary results for drill hole WK-23-01 on its 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers east by road, from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District in South Central British Columbia, Canada.

The Company completed the first Winkie drill hole (WK-23-01) for the 2023 season, which ended at a depth of 120.9 meters. Drilling was halted at this depth due to difficult rock conditions. Drill hole WK-23-01 was drilled approximately 900 meters southeast of Zone 1, between Zone 1 and Zone 2 (Figure 2 shows the drill collar location). A strong serpentinized alteration zone was intersected from 47.4 meters to 50.8 meters. The strong alteration zone is highlighted red in the WK-23-01 cross-section (see Figure 1).

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 3rd, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the  the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced March 15, 2025) of 1,385,000 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $277,000 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.20c per Unit.

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to advise the commencement of drilling at the Cumberland gold camp drill target. This builds upon the integration of the VRIFY AI targeting and ranking process with RUA's extensive geological database, as well as the consolidation of the Reefton Goldfield - an orogenic gold and antimony belt on the South Island of New Zealand.

Highlights:

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Download the PDF here.

Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill assay results from three new drill holes at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The three holes reported are all wedges completed from the previously reported pilot hole OB-24-337 (see Radisson News Release dated December 16, 2024; Figure 1). OB-24-337 was the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project and the first hole drilled directly below the historic O'Brien Mine workings. It intersected 242.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 1.0 metre within a mineralized interval that averaged 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth. Now, three new wedges have all returned additional high-grade gold intercepts, delineating a large zone of multiple veins with good continuity.

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") announces the execution, on March 31, 2025, of an amending agreement (the " Amending Agreement ") further to the engagement letter dated March 20, 2025 between Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") and the Corporation (the " Engagement Letter ") with respect to its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering of securities of Cartier (the " Offering ").

Leocor Mining Updates Investment In Intrepid Metals

Leocor Mining Updates Investment In Intrepid Metals

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 1, 2025 - Leocor Mining Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO0) (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.), a junior resource company focused on the exploration and development of precious metals  projects in Eastern Canada, is pleased to provide an update on its capital investment in Intrepid Metals (TSX.V: INTR).

