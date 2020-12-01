Alpha Esports Inc. Announces Name Change; Corporate Update

To better align with the future verticals of the company focused around technology, esports, and innovation, effective immediately, the Company has changed its name to Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (“Alpha Tech”)









Alpha Esports Inc. (“Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on the following:

Name Change

Board of Directors/Advisory Board Update

Operational Highlights

Name Change

To better align with the future verticals of the company focused around technology, esports, and innovation, effective immediately, the Company has changed its name to Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (“Alpha Tech“)

Board of Directors/Advisors Update

As part of its ongoing strategy to build an experienced and diverse executive team, the Company is pleased to announce the addition of Jonathan Anastas to the Board of Directors. Mr. Anastas joins interim CEO Matthew Schmidt, Tim Laidler, and Mike Aujla as current Directors. Mr. Anastas offers the Company a wealth of experience in esports, gaming and the public markets. Mr. Anastas is currently the Group Chief Marketing Officer for ONE Championship and ONE Esports and overall, holds over 20 years of experience in marketing, digital, and data-driven expertise. A long-time senior marketer,

Jonathan was previously the CMO of LiveXLive Media, a public (NASDAQ) music streaming platform. Prior, Anastas was global head of digital at Activision where – in 2015 – he helped the Call of Duty franchise cumulatively exceed ten billion (USD) in revenue. Before joining Activision, Mr. Anastas served as Vice President, Head of Global Marketing for Atari, the legendary video game publisher.

“I’m thrilled to have joined the board of Alpha Tech,” said Mr. Anastas. Given my time at ONE Esports, Activision and Atari,the overall category upside and Alpha Tech’s specific value proposition was clear from my first conversation with the management team. “There is huge runway, and marketplace scale potential, for GamerzArena given it’s unique position as a competitive esports platform focused on the casual player looking to engage with more casual gaming genres. I look forward to helping the company expand subscriptions and other revenue, as well maximize shareholder value through diligent governance and oversight.”

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of Ron Segev to it’s advisory board. Ron Segev is the Founding Partner at Segev LLP, a full solutions law firm with a specialization in technology, gaming and distributed ledger technologies. Ron has experience working with some of the brightest distributed ledger technology companies in Canada, and worldwide. He has experience advising blockchain application development companies, miners, brokers, coiners, exchanges, investor clubs, and burgeoning funds. Ron has represented token and coin generators and offerors assisting with IEO development, legal issues, finance issues, marketing and other issues. Ron’s expertise on crypto and gaming is widely sought out. He has presented on both topics at The Canadian Gaming Summit, ICE Gaming (London, UK), G2E Asia (Macau), and the Global Gaming Expo (Las Vegas). Ron has been published in iGaming Business, American Gaming l, Canadian Gaming Lawyer and other leading gaming publications. Segev LLP is ranked in the Chambers and Partners 2021 Guide as one of only 4 top tier firms for Gaming and Licensing. Ron has been rated as a Band 1 gaming lawyer by Chambers and Partners – the highest-ranking – and is also a General Member of the International Masters of Gaming Law.

“Alpha Tech is rolling out an ecosystem of player 1st experiences that will leverage video gaming’s ability to engage individuals and build communities at the same time,” said Mr. Segev. “I’m excited to join the Alpha Tech Advisory Board to help them connect people through Esports through Alpha Esports’ emerging GamerzArena technology platform. GamerzArena is developing technology that will be able to reward loyalty, build a larger community, track the most successful aspects of its platform and give players and the esports community more of what they want.”.”

Operational Updates

Professional Sports Partnerships

Operationally, the Company has seen significant progess in the last several months and has began to successfully commercialize its online platform, GamerzArena. The Company is particularly proud to have recently hosted and operated successful gaming tournaments in partnership with New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

“Working with the team at Alpha has been great,” said NJ Devil, an esports athlete of the 3-time Stanley Cup Champion, New Jersey Devils. “They are very detail-oriented and quick to adapt on the fly to any challenges. We learned a lot from our recent event and are looking forward to hockey coming back to see what else we can collaborate on.”

“Collaborative and driven to be bold,” said Tyler Wilson, Director, Strategic Partnerships and Innovation of Vancouver Whitecaps FC. “Alpha Tech is great to work with! They run frictionless tournaments for us – on a regional and national level. We are excited to see this partnership unfold and support the growth of esports opportunities for all. There are big things ahead for Alpha Tech.”

Additional Highlights:

Quote from CEO

“Alpha is extremely proud of its accomplishments over the past year and we have set ourselves up for a successful future,” said interim CEO Matthew Schmidt. “We have successfully built a state of the art platform in GamerzArena, as well as a top management and advisory team. We look forward to furthering our story over the next several months.”

About Alpha Tech Inc.

Alpha Tech is a technology company with a focus in esports, online gaming platforms and blockchain. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets, Alpha Tech strives to bring a new edge to modern gaming.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Matthew Schmidt

Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please visit www.alphaesports.com, or contact info@alphaesports.com.

Phone: 604-359-1256

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

