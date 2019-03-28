ePlay to Integrate New AR into Twitch and Mobcrush Live Streaming for Big Shot Basketball

ePlay Digital (CSE:EPY), a company specializing in mobile games including esports and augmented reality announced it was integrating with Twitch and Mobcrush for the Big Shot Basketball impending release. ePlay will be integrating AR technology during live streaming. As quoted in the press release: “Our intention is to make it super easy for users to … Continued









ePlay Digital (CSE:EPY), a company specializing in mobile games including esports and augmented reality announced it was integrating with Twitch and Mobcrush for the Big Shot Basketball impending release. ePlay will be integrating AR technology during live streaming.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our intention is to make it super easy for users to find, play, and stream Big Shot – we are turning players into streamers,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “Every time a Big Shot player streams, whether it’s to 10 friends or 25 million fans and followers, Big Shot, NBA teams and players, ePlay, and brands messages are amplified creating brand new Esports revenues.” ePlay will continue to unveil its Esports technology, partnerships, and events as the company marches towards the official launch of Big Shot Basketball. ePlay recently announced a 3D AR advertising partnership to bring brands and physical / online retailers together with mobile gaming audiences through immersive content and gamification. This added Esports component, and others still to be announced, amplifies the impact of the game. Retailers and brands can implement ePlay’s AR AdKit with existing or new media to drive footfall traffic to retail locations, activate and measure out-of-home advertising inventory, and create interactive and immersive advertising. The advertising can be placed exclusively through ePlay and its AR AdKit partners to reach more than 10.2 billion impressions per month across thousands of mobile, desktop, and console games and apps including ePlay’s flagship game, Big Shot ™ Basketball.

