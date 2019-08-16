Gaming

Animoca Brands Signs Agreement with Versus Systems

- August 16th, 2019

Animoca Brands (ASX:AB1), gaming company that leverages blockchain technology announced that it has entered an agreement with advertising company, Versus Systems (CSE:VS). Through a mutual exchange of shares, each company will transfer US$0.5 million to each other in ordinary shares while leveraging each others advertising and gaming capabilities.

Animoca Brands (ASX:AB1), gaming company that leverages blockchain technology announced that it has entered an agreement with advertising company, Versus Systems (CSE:VS). Through a mutual exchange of shares, each company will transfer US$0.5 million to each other in ordinary shares while leveraging each others advertising and gaming capabilities.

As quoted in the press release:

Versus is an advertising company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, focusing on the development of in-game prizing and promotion tools. Versus has developed the proprietary Winfinite platform, a set of products that allow publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streamed media. Through Winfinite, advertisers can offer product and digital goods as prizes that players can earn through in-game achievements.

Winfinite provides players and viewers an opportunity to play for things they love, and gives businesses and brands a powerful new way to reach their potential audience. To date, there have been over half a million in-game challenges completed through Winfinite.

