Animoca Brands Reports Record Revenues

Animoca Brands (ASX:AB1), gaming company based in Australia announced unaudited record revenues for the quarter, reaching AU$8.1 million. The company also reported positive cash flow figures, standing at AU$10.2 million for the quarter, with AU$3.2 million in digital assets.

As quoted in the press release:

During the Quarter, the Company announced a partnership and investment into Lucid Sight, the Los Angeles based developer with a games portfolio that includes the blockchain game MLB Champions™, an officially licensed product of Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, as well as Crypto Space Commander (CSC), the PSVR game Herocade, Polyrunner, Sta r Drive, Z-Strike, and 405 Road Rage. The Company also became Lucid Sight’s partner to promote, market, and distribute Lucid Sight games in Asia. The Company also announced the acquisition of Stryking Entertainment, a leading Germany-based company and the operator of the popular fantasy sports game Football-Stars. Stryking holds an official license from the Bundesliga, the top-tier German football league, for the right to use all club logos and player pictures. Stryking also has a license from renowned German football club Bayern Munich, one of the most followed football teams globally with more than 60 million social media followers. Football-Stars will add blockchain gaming elements, starting with the integration of a collectible game using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) centered around real football players and clubs.

