Animoca Brands Invests in Lucid Sight

Animoca Brands (ASX:AB1) has partnered with Lucid Sight, where it will promote and distribute its games. The partnership also includes a $6 million investment round of funding in Lucid Sight. The company’s portfolio of games include Crypto Space Commander, Polyrunner, Z-Strike and MLB Champions.

As quoted in the press release:

Lucid Sight develops and publishes virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) games including the PSVR game Herocade, Polyrunner, Star Drive, Z-Strike, and 405 Road Rage. Lucid Sight VR and AR games have been downloaded more than a million times across the Steam, Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Daydream, and PlayStation platforms. Lucid Sight has also released a number of blockchain games including MLB Champions™, an officially licensed product of Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players Association and one of the first blockchain games based on a licensed major sports franchise. Lucid Sight is also the developer of Crypto Space Commander (CSC), a sandbox massively multiplayer online (MMO) space game that operates in a completely real-time, player-controlled economy. Lucid Sight plans to release a PC version of CSC in 2019.

