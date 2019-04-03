Esports

Investing News

Animoca Brands Invests in Lucid Sight

- April 3rd, 2019

Animoca Brands (ASX:AB1) has partnered with Lucid Sight, where it will promote and distribute its games. The partnership also includes a $6 million investment round of funding in Lucid Sight. The company’s portfolio of games include Crypto Space Commander, Polyrunner, Z-Strike and MLB Champions. As quoted in the press release: Lucid Sight develops and publishes … Continued

Animoca Brands (ASX:AB1) has partnered with Lucid Sight, where it will promote and distribute its games. The partnership also includes a $6 million investment round of funding in Lucid Sight. The company’s portfolio of games include Crypto Space Commander, Polyrunner, Z-Strike and MLB Champions.

As quoted in the press release:

Lucid Sight develops and publishes virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) games including the PSVR game Herocade, Polyrunner, Star Drive, Z-Strike, and 405 Road Rage. Lucid Sight VR and AR games have been downloaded more than a million times across the Steam, Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Daydream, and PlayStation platforms. Lucid Sight has also released a number of blockchain games including MLB Champions™, an officially licensed product of Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players Association and one of the first blockchain games based on a licensed major sports franchise.

Lucid Sight is also the developer of Crypto Space Commander (CSC), a sandbox massively multiplayer online (MMO) space game that operates in a completely real-time, player-controlled economy. Lucid Sight plans to release a PC version of CSC in 2019.

Click here to read the full press release.

technology-stocks-outlook-investing

Profit from technology stocks this year


Read your free report today

Related posts

Advanced Credit Technologies Develops First Private Blockchain
SurveyMonkey Acquires Usabilla
Independence Group Seeks Patent for Nickel Conversion Process
Himax Launches WiseEye 2.0 with Emza’s Proprietary AI Algorithms

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *