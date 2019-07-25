Animoca Brands Wins Gaming Licensing Rights for MGM Interactive Movie

Animoca Brands (ASX:AB1), gaming company based in Australia announced that it has been awarded rights by MGM Interactive to create a game centered around The Addams Family. Pixowl, its subsidiary is developing The Addams Family Murder Mystery, a game created in line with the release of the upcoming Addams Family film, set to be released in October, … Continued









Animoca Brands (ASX:AB1), gaming company based in Australia announced that it has been awarded rights by MGM Interactive to create a game centered around The Addams Family. Pixowl, its subsidiary is developing The Addams Family Murder Mystery, a game created in line with the release of the upcoming Addams Family film, set to be released in October, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

The Agreement grants Pixowl a non-exclusive license to use the property and assets of The Addams Family to develop, distribute, and monetise The Addams Family Mystery Mansion mobile game for a term lasting through 31 December 2024, unless renewed by both parties. The Game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. MGM will receive a portion of revenues generated by the Game as a royalty. The Game will invite players to help Morticia and Gomez to reunite the rest of the family and re-furnish their home. Through chapters and missions driven by an original story and witty dialog, players will collect their favorite characters from the upcoming movie The Addams Family as well as furnish and decorate the famous Addams Mansion.

Click here to read the full press release.