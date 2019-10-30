Xref Reports Record High Quarterly Results, Record Credit Usage

The HR and recruitment tech company announced AU$3.53 million in cash receipts and record credit usage of AU$2.24 million for the quarter.









Xref (ASX:XF1), a global technology company that checks references and provides candidate insights, announced record quarterly results, driven by client adoption, accelerated cash receipts and credit usage.

During the quarter, Xref partnered with new clients such as the Ministry of Social Development, Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) and Tourism Australia.

