Xref Reports Record High Quarterly Results, Record Credit Usage

- October 30th, 2019

The HR and recruitment tech company announced AU$3.53 million in cash receipts and record credit usage of AU$2.24 million for the quarter.

Xref (ASX:XF1), a global technology company that checks references and provides candidate insights, announced record quarterly results, driven by client adoption, accelerated cash receipts and credit usage.

During the quarter, Xref partnered with new clients such as the Ministry of Social Development, Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) and Tourism Australia.

As quoted in the press release:

“We have seen the company grow and evolve in all aspects – with team growth, direct sales growth, platform expansion and indirect revenue generation, through partnerships and acquisition.”

“Given the power and security of the Xref platform, the company was able to demonstrate its ability and capacity to meet Texas A&M University’s strict technical and compliance requirements.”

Click here to read the full press release.

