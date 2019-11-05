Wonderfilm Producers Team Up to Tackle AFM 2019

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR, OTCQB:WDRFF), announces a new first for the Company.









The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”) (TSXV:WNDR, OTCQB:WDRFF), a producer of high-quality feature films and episodic television with international appeal, announces a new first for the Company: the combined producer team of Kirk Shaw, Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates, Dan Grodnik, Bret Saxon and Jeff Bowler (the “Team”) is attending this year’s American Film Market (“AFM”) from Nov. 6-13 in Santa Monica, California.

At AFM, Wonderfilm will work to pre-sell intellectual properties (“IP”) for the Company’s expanding production slate of movies and television/streaming series, while the Team potentially solidifies new projects by advancing production, streaming and co-production opportunities.

Kirk Shaw, Wonderfilm CEO, stated, “Getting ready for the American Film Market in Santa Monica is a busy time of year for all of us. Shaun, Yvette and Dan have been preparing their AFM game plans for several months, while Bret and Jeff have been equally busy lining up strategic meetings with potential new production and distribution partners. It’s exciting for the Team, as well, since this is the first AFM the entire group is attending together to implement interconnected strategies that target different aspects of the film and television market – including pre-selling movies. AFM almost never disappoints, so in the weeks and months ahead, we expect to be able to announce new Wonderfilm movies and series achieved directly from participation in AFM 2019.”

Update: Wonderfilm continues to pursue the co-marketing of the previously announced third-party asset-backed debt facility. There are no binding commitments at this time and no assurance that it will occur. Wonderfilm is confident it will be able to pursue its business plan even if the facility does not occur.

About the American Film Market: The American Film Market is the most efficient film acquisition, development and networking event in the world. Unlike a festival, AFM is a marketplace where production and distribution deals are closed. More than US$1 billion in deals are sealed every year — on both completed films and those in every stage of development and production. Over 7,000 industry professionals from more than 70 countries converge in Santa Monica every November. They include acquisition and development executives, agents, attorneys, directors, distributors, festival directors, financiers, film commissioners, producers, writers, the world’s press and all those who provide services to the motion picture industry. At AFM, participants can discover the entire global catalogue of available films and projects, attend 50+ world class conferences, roundtables and presentations, and connect with the independent film community’s decision makers, all in one convenient location without the distraction of a film festival. (Original source: https://americanfilmmarket.com/about-afm/)

About Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) is a leading entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles and corporate offices in Vancouver. The Company’s core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm’s length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Wonderfilm.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (“Exchange”) nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” statements that an action or event “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm’s control and Wonderfilm’s actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with The WONDERFILM Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR, OTCQB:WDRFF, FRA:Y25) for an Investor Presentation.

Source